Environmental degradation torments Lagos community

He continued: “In those days, the flood used to settle at the open, undeveloped private plots of land within the estate. But since the owners developed those places, the water has been pushed to the major roads. And that is what is affecting us now.”

He said the local government authorities cleared the weeds recently but the stagnant water still remains. “And that is our major concern, because that is what breeds the mosquitoes in their thousands.”

On the problem of mosquitoes, he also said: “You can see that I just changed my mosquito net this morning. We have been doing that for many years because, if you fail to do so, mosquitoes will feast on you and your family and you know the result.”

His words: “The canal is the major source of drainage in this area, stretching up to the Second Rainbow Bus Stop along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway. Once the drainage in this estate is linked, the problem would be over. That is just the major problem and we have been trying to get in touch with the governor. However, the governor has been sending people to clear the weeds but the water remains and it is causing a lot of havoc for the residents.”

Another resident, Joseph Chukwuma, who has lived in the estate for over 30 years attributed the problem to blocked drains in the estate. He said the failure of government to link the major gutter in front of the Mega Chicken Plaza at the Apple Junction to the canal is the cause of the problem.

He also recounted the experiences of residents, especially when it rains. He said: “When it rains, water enters most of the blocks downstairs and you know what that means. Property would be destroyed

in the process. Sometimes, residents are sacked from their apartments, and they are forced to take refuge elsewhere until the water recedes. It is such a painful and ugly experience that people are exposed to here year in year out for the past 15 years. For those who manage to stay indoors as it rains, they don’t sleep. They must keep vigil to ensure that their apartment is not overrun by the surging water. They keep scooping the water as it surges inside, until the rain stops and the surge recedes.

“The problem has been with us for over 15 years. It started gradually before it deteriorated to this level where people now become prisoners in their home every time it rains. Before now, you could go out of your house 15 minutes after every rain, no matter how heavy. But today, after every rain, nobody goes out till after some hours, except you want to swim through the water. And putting your legs inside the water is a risky venture, as you are exposed to all kinds of infections as well as dangerous amphibious animals, snakes and scorpions.”

Another worried resident, Cletus Badmus, described the situation as the poorest thing that can happen to any environment: “The experience is entirely bad. Whatever anybody or government and its agencies need to do to clear this mess will be appreciated by the community. I am part of this community and I can tell you that this situation is very bad for our health and for the environment. The government is talking about environmental sustainability and I don’t think this is part of it.”

On the health implications, he said: “There are so many dumps here. Sicknesses such as malaria, typhoid, filariasis, influenza and others are attacking residents every minute of the day. I met the situation here when I came to the estate, and I hear it has been like this for ages, and that is very bad. So, if government or any NGO can come in to review this place and collaborate with the community, it will be good for the residents and it would have solved a whole lot of trouble.”

He noted that there might other negative implications of the environmental situation within the estate that might not be known until a proper environmental impact assessment was done by experts.

“This is not good as it affects the whole environment and residents. Government must do something urgently,” he submitted.