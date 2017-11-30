Environment minister wants market for ‘made-in-Nigeria’ stoves

The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, has called for the collaboration between government and the private sector to develop domestic market for “made-in-Nigeria” clean cook stoves.

Jibril made the call on Tuesday at the 2017 Nigeria Clean Cooking Forum in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the forum was “Clean Cooking Energy for All in Nigeria: Scaling up Domestic Production.’’

The minister, who said domestic market for clean cooking solutions must be developed, underscored the need for government and private sector to work together in stimulating the market for “made-in-Nigeria” clean cook stoves.

According to him, clean cooking is a priority area in energy access that is central in achieving the goals of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions, which aim to reduce carbon emissions.

“It also aims to reduce the emission of green house gas to below 2 degrees Celsus pre-industrial time and the Sustainable Energy for All initiative in Nigeria.

“Clean cooking energy for all is not only possible but a right for our citizens,’’ he said.

Dr. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, stressed the need to step up the activities and actions aimed at ensuring the increased usage of clean energy by households in the country.

Saraki, who was represented by Sen. Abu Ibrahim, a member of Senate Committee on Environment, said it was an enormous burden for the nation’s forest to bear when the country consumes more than 500 million kilogrammes of firewood daily.