The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - FRSC solicits support for safety on roads
30th November 2017 - Kalu was neither director nor signatory to Slok’s account, witness admits 
30th November 2017 - Environment minister wants market for ‘made-in-Nigeria’ stoves
30th November 2017 - Teachers endorse Wike for second term
30th November 2017 - Atiku’s defection confirms Buhari has failed –Ex-envoy
30th November 2017 - Truck crushes pregnant woman, 6 others in Ogun
30th November 2017 - Nigeria set to evacuate migrants in Libya
30th November 2017 - FoI Act applicable to Lagos, court rules
30th November 2017 - Buhari nominates new CCB chair, 9 others
30th November 2017 - FG probes alleged extortion of passport applicants in London
Home / National / Environment minister wants market for ‘made-in-Nigeria’ stoves

Environment minister wants market for ‘made-in-Nigeria’ stoves

— 30th November 2017

The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, has called for the collaboration between government and the private sector to develop domestic market for “made-in-Nigeria” clean cook stoves.
Jibril made the call on Tuesday at the 2017 Nigeria Clean Cooking Forum in Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the forum was “Clean Cooking Energy for All in Nigeria: Scaling up Domestic Production.’’
The minister, who said domestic market for clean cooking solutions must be developed, underscored the need for government and private sector to work together in stimulating the market for “made-in-Nigeria” clean cook stoves.
According to him, clean cooking is a priority area in energy access that is central in achieving the goals of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions, which aim to reduce carbon emissions.
“It also aims to reduce the emission of green house gas to below 2 degrees Celsus pre-industrial time and the Sustainable Energy for All initiative in Nigeria.
“Clean cooking energy for all is not only possible but a right for our citizens,’’ he said.
Dr. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, stressed the need to step up the activities and actions aimed at ensuring the increased usage of clean energy by households in the country.
Saraki, who was represented by Sen. Abu Ibrahim, a member of Senate Committee on Environment, said it was an enormous burden for the nation’s forest to bear when the country consumes more than 500 million kilogrammes of firewood daily.

Post Views: 26
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FRSC solicits support for safety on roads

— 30th November 2017

Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has appealed to Nigerians to be part of efforts to rid the nation’s highways of carnage. Oyeyemi made the the plea on Tuesday in Lokoja, Kogi State, at the opening of the 2017 sectoral workshop of the Kogi State Special Marshal Unit….

  • Kalu was neither director nor signatory to Slok’s account, witness admits 

    — 30th November 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi  A prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, John Ejim, over alleged fraud, has admitted before the Federal High Court, Lagos, that the ex governor was neither a director nor signatory to the accounts of Slok Nigeria Ltd. Ejim admitted under cross-examination by…

  • Environment minister wants market for ‘made-in-Nigeria’ stoves

    — 30th November 2017

    The Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, has called for the collaboration between government and the private sector to develop domestic market for “made-in-Nigeria” clean cook stoves. Jibril made the call on Tuesday at the 2017 Nigeria Clean Cooking Forum in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of…

  • Teachers endorse Wike for second term

    — 30th November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Teachers in Rivers State have unanimously endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike, for a second  term. The teachers said they are satisfied with his achievements in the education sector. Speaking on behalf of Rivers teachers, at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Chairman of the state wing of the Nigerian Union…

  • Atiku’s defection confirms Buhari has failed –Ex-envoy

    — 30th November 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Former envoy to Canada, Ambassador Dare Bejide, has said former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s leaving the All Progressives Congress is signal that President Muhammadu Buhari has disappointed Nigerians. Bejide, a PDP governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, said it is dangerous for the APC to have lost a politician of Atiku’s…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share