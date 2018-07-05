Enugu workers hail Ugwuanyi’s payment of June salary

…Gov approves N1.8bn for court buildings, roads

Enugu State workers have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for paying their June salaries without the receipt of the federal allocation for the month.

In a statement signed by the state Chairman and Secretary of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe and Benneth Asogwa, the workers said they were humbled by the governor’s in-depth commitment towards workers’ welfare in the state, which according to them “has distinguished you among your other colleagues and predecessors.”

Stating that Ugwuanyi has displayed a similar gesture several times since the inception of his administration, the civil servants said: “This particular one is happening at a time when some state governors have publicly stated that they cannot pay the June 2018 salaries because of the non-release of federal allocation to them.”

They therefore, expressed gratitude to the governor and prayed God to continue to grant him divine wisdom as he strives “to put smiles on the faces of Enugu workers.”

Meanwhile, Ugwuanyi’s administration has approved the award of contracts for the construction of 14 new court buildings in the judicial divisions and magisterial districts across the state.

The state government also awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of the access road leading to the dump site of the Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) at Ogui Nike, Enugu North Local Government Area.

Also approved was the construction and rehabilitation of Ebeano Estate Road and John Nwodo Close by Otigba Junction, Enugu. The three projects will cost the state government N452,001,262.95.

The administration equally approved free artificial limbs for 300 persons with amputated limbs in partnership with a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, explained that court buildings spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, include 11 magistrate courts of various types, two open court registries and a High Court, adding that the projects were awarded at the cost of N1,390, 272,622.13.

Nnaji said Ugwuanyi has always shown commitment to the growth and development of the judiciary through his administration’s numerous programmes, disclosing that the last time new courts were constructed in the state was over 11 years ago.

The commissioner noted that the council’s decision was also borne out of the governor’s vision to reposition the judiciary to maintain its pride of place as the last hope of the common man.