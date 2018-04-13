Enugu workers endorse Ugwuanyi for second term

Workers and pensioners in Enugu State, under the auspices of the Organised Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for re-election in 2019.

The endorsement was made yesterday, during a solidarity rally in support of good governance in the state, and in appreciation of the governor for his “undeterred friendly disposition” towards them.

The jubilant workers and retirees, who marched from the new state secretariat, G.R.A, Enugu, to the venue of the rally, at the popular Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, said they “never had it any better before.

“We have gathered here, today, to confer our collective endorsement of Your Excellency, as the Organised Labour’s governorship candidate for the 2019 general election, in Enugu State.”

Speaking on behalf of the workers and pensioners, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Enugu State Council, Virginus Nwobodo, also thanked Ugwuanyi for his “able and dynamic governance style, which has, in less than three years in office, wiped away our tears, and brought assurances to us for a better future.”

The workers, who came out in large numbers, commended Ugwuanyi for embracing “a sound labour-government relationship,” and said the governor has remained consistent in payment of their salaries, including wages for teachers and pensioners, in spite of the nation’s economic downturn, which made it impossible for many states to pay workers’ salaries.

They said the governor has continued to beat their imaginations, as his administration, apart from the regular payment of salaries and pensions, has paid the outstanding arrears of salaries and allowances owed workers in the state, approved and paid the 13th month salary to workers and teachers in the state and local government areas, as Christmas bonus, approved the conduct and release of outstanding promotions, conversions and advancement in the state civil service and recruited about 4,000 primary and secondary school teachers “to enhance our education sector.”

The workers added that the governor, while attending to the welfare of the workers, has also executed massive infrastructure development of both urban and rural areas in the state, “through your unique fiscal management of the state’s scarce resources.”

They also applauded governor Ugwuanyi for the entrenchment and sustenance of peace and security in the state, which they said have earned Enugu State the enviable status of the “safest place to live in Nigeria.” They also lauded the governor for the judicious utilisation of the bailout funds and London/Paris Club refunds, stressing that “whereas the release of the funds caused much rifts in some states, he applied due wisdom and integrity in the application of that of the state.

“Your Excellency’s positive transformation of the education, agriculture and health sectors, including other areas of governance, is in the open domain. These have improved greatly the quality of lives of citizens of the state.

“We are confident that God Almighty, in whose hands you have placed Enugu State, will see you through in 2019. Just remain faithful to Him and keep doing good. Then, consider your success a certainty,” the workers said.