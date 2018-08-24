Enugu West Senate seat: Ekweremadu, Okechukwu in war of words

Mgboh flayed Okechukwu over his assertion that he would retire the deputy president of the Senate from politics and win the 2019 senatorial seat.

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress Youth Circle (APCYC) of Enugu West Senatorial District has wished Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, a successful retirement from the Senate.

This was contained in a statement signed by the general coordinator of APCYC in Enugu west senatorial district, Geoffrey Eze.

The statement entitled: “Why Osita Okechukwu wants to retire Senator Ekweremadu,” Eze said APCYC was rooting for the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu who recently declared his intention to retire Ekweremadu from the Senate.

He assured that Okechukwu, with his antecedents would give selfless service to the people of Enugu West and unite the zone, which has been divided by Ekweremadu’s divide and rule tactics.

“APC Youth Circle, without being immodest wishes to state clearly why APC presumptive consensus senatorial candidate, Okechukwu wants to retire distinguished Senator Ekweremadu, the deputy Senate president from the senate.”

But, in a swift reaction, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eke Ward, Udi Council Area of Enugu State, Dr. Luke Mgboh, described APCYC as a faceless group, saying Okechukwu was going nowhere and that APC has no place anywhere in the South East not to talk of displacing Ekweremadu in the Senate.

Mgboh flayed Okechukwu over his assertion that he would retire the deputy president of the Senate from politics and win the 2019 senatorial seat.