– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Enugu West Senate seat: Ekweremadu, Okechukwu in war of words
24th August 2018 - 2019: Presidential ticket’ll break PDP – APC
24th August 2018 - Delta declares operation show your PVC in public service
24th August 2018 - FG flags off first integrated exploration project
24th August 2018 - Abacha loot: Cable Foundation seeks clarification on N7bn payment to lawyers
24th August 2018 - Beware of desperate politicians without ‘second address’, Nnamani warns Nigerians
24th August 2018 - Music house: Ayefele visits Ajimobi over demolition
24th August 2018 - Buhari to defectors: Your exit won’t affect us
24th August 2018 - NASS, Presidency face-off: Kalu sues for political solution
24th August 2018 - Abia APC fortunes swell as Rep joins party
Home / National / Enugu West Senate seat: Ekweremadu, Okechukwu in war of words
EKWEREMADU - OKECHUKWU

Enugu West Senate seat: Ekweremadu, Okechukwu in war of words

— 24th August 2018

Mgboh flayed Okechukwu over his assertion that he would retire the deputy president of the Senate from politics and win the 2019 senatorial seat.

Raphael Ede, Enugu 

The All Progressives Congress Youth Circle (APCYC) of Enugu West Senatorial District has wished Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, a successful retirement from the Senate.

READ ALSO: I rejected overtures to replace Ekweremadu – Abaribe

This was contained in a statement signed by  the general coordinator of APCYC in Enugu west senatorial district, Geoffrey Eze.

The statement entitled: “Why Osita Okechukwu wants to retire Senator Ekweremadu,” Eze said APCYC was rooting for the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu who recently declared his intention to retire Ekweremadu from the Senate.

He assured that Okechukwu, with his antecedents would give selfless service to the people of Enugu West and unite the zone, which has been divided by Ekweremadu’s divide and rule tactics.

“APC Youth Circle, without being immodest wishes to state clearly why APC presumptive consensus senatorial candidate, Okechukwu wants to retire distinguished Senator Ekweremadu, the deputy Senate president from the senate.”

But, in a swift reaction, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eke Ward, Udi Council Area of Enugu State, Dr. Luke Mgboh, described APCYC as a faceless group, saying Okechukwu was going nowhere and that APC has no place anywhere in the South East not to talk of displacing Ekweremadu in the Senate.  

Mgboh flayed Okechukwu over his assertion that he would retire the deputy president of the Senate from politics and win the 2019 senatorial seat.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKWEREMADU - OKECHUKWU

Enugu West Senate seat: Ekweremadu, Okechukwu in war of words

— 24th August 2018

Mgboh flayed Okechukwu over his assertion that he would retire the deputy president of the Senate from politics and win the 2019 senatorial seat. Raphael Ede, Enugu  The All Progressives Congress Youth Circle (APCYC) of Enugu West Senatorial District has wished Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, a successful retirement from the Senate. READ ALSO: I rejected overtures to…

  • PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

    2019: Presidential ticket’ll break PDP – APC

    — 24th August 2018

    “I pity the party by the time the explosion takes place. It will certainly happen, considering the several interests from many of the aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the party.” • Denies releasing timetable for primaries From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has predicted doom for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing…

  • PVC - DELTA STATE - PUBLIC SERVICE

    Delta declares operation show your PVC in public service

    — 24th August 2018

    According to a circular from the Office of the Head of Service, the government insisted that public servants may now be required to produce PVCs for official purposes. Paul Osuyi, Asaba Apart from declaring two work free days to enable public servants in Delta State participate in the ongoing voters’ registration, the state government has…

  • PROJECT - BWARI

    FG flags off first integrated exploration project

    — 24th August 2018

    Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, said the project had been long overdue… Samuel Bello, Abuja Sequel to the current administration’s diversification drive to advance the development and use of different mineral commodities, the Federal Government has flagged off the first integrated exploration project under the Natural…

  • CABLE FOUNDATION

    Abacha loot: Cable Foundation seeks clarification on N7bn payment to lawyers

    — 24th August 2018

    A partner organisation to Cable Foundation, TheCable online newspaper, had reported that a Swiss lawyer had done the legal work and completed the recoveries Sunday Ani A not-for-profit media organisation, Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (CNJF), has sent a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on information regarding the alleged…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share