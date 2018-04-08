Enugu town union assures community on peace, unity, security

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Determined to make peace reign in his community, the newly elected town union president of Obinagu Mr. Felix Chime-Egem has assured the community on his administration’s priority to sustain and improve on the existing peace, unity and security in the community.

Mr. Egem stated this in Obinagu Udi during the inauguration of the town union’s newly elected members.

He stressed that Obinagu by every standard is one of the most successful towns east of the Niger, peopled by the most enterprising men and women with very vibrant and cerebral youths

In his words “our people of Obinagu, have expressed confidence in us and chose us to man the affairs of the Union for the next three years. We are more than happy to covenant with you not to fail the legitimate expectations of our people. Our return on this would be a dedication to community service.

He further stated that “we would like to sustain and improve in the existing peace, unity and security in the town. These are the great pillars of growth and development. We Will liase with the existing security partners to secure our people and property,” he said.

The new president promised that his administration will construct Ahia-Mmanya a popular palm wine Market in south east to a standard and provide youth empowerment, skill acquisition and mentorship to the good people of the community.

“It is indeed baffling that Obinagu, a foremost town in Enugu state can not construct Ahia-Mmanya as a standard market. The market will obviously take our commerce and empowerment to enviable height. We appeal to the stakeholders of this our market project to step up positive efforts in making it a viable market to match the status of Obinagu Community”, the new president further pointed out.

Encouraging other individuals or organizations to follow suit, Mr Egem said that “we will continue to support any good platform for our youth’s empowerment, capacity building through appropriate mentorship and skill acquisition.”

Daily Sun learnt that Obinagu is one of the communities that made up Udi Local government Area.