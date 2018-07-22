– The Sun News
Latest
22nd July 2018 - Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race
22nd July 2018 - Meet Toyin Olajide, Nigeria’s first female airline managing director
22nd July 2018 - How I lost my wife, first son in Mediterranean Sea – Ndigwe, Anambra bizman
22nd July 2018 - Samuel Ortom: Executive flip-flopping when the centre no longer holds
22nd July 2018 - Identical twins: Their psychic powers, pranks, challenges
22nd July 2018 - The tormentors of Lagos
22nd July 2018 - Barca renews €60m Willian deal
22nd July 2018 - Ighalo scores ninth goal in China
22nd July 2018 - INEC’s threat to 2019 elections
22nd July 2018 - Uduk and the capital market outlaws
Home / Elections / National / Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race
ENUGU

Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race

— 22nd July 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A mammoth crowd, over the weekend, in Enugu, defied heavy downpour to witness the declaration of Mr. Ben Onwudinjo, who seek to contest the 2019 governorship in the state.

Onwudinjo is seeking the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He declared his intention at the party’s secretariat in the state capital.

Onwudinjo, an education consultant and a native of Umuokpara in Akpugoeze, Oji-River Local Government Area,  while declaring his intention said, “with the grass-roots support of the party in the state and southeast at large, victory was assured.

“I commend our national leader Governor Willy Obiano for his all-encompassing leadership. Under him, every community is developed in Anambra State.

“We want to replicate same in other states. I also thank our national chairman, Chief Victor Oye, for enthroning the best democratic principles in the party. I call on electorate to get their permanent voter’s cards to elect credible leaders.”

Responding, Enugu State APGA chairman, Barr. Ken Ike, commended party supporters for turning out en masse, adding, “We assure you of a level playing ground to ensure that the best candidate fly our flags for various elective positions. APGA is our Igbo heritage, and we must unite to ensure that we get our fair share in Nigeria,” he said.

READ ALSO: How I lost my wife, first son in Mediterranean Sea – Ndigwe, Anambra bizman

Mr. Smart Iheoma, APGA’s Publicity Secretary, South East said, “The declaration of Mr. Onwudinjo also marks the flag-off of our party in the southeast.

“APGA is a symbol of democracy as epitomised in Anambra state. God will visit Enugu state through Ben Onwudinjo. In the outside, they think we are small, but inside, we have energy.”

Prof. Vicky Sylvester of the University of Abuja described Mr. Onwudinjo as an honest person and urged Enugu electorate to elect him to enthrone a sense of belonging, adding that APGA was an emerging national party.

The APGA SouthEast Women Leader also urged women to mobilise and vote for the party “because it is gender sensitive.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU

Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race

— 22nd July 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka A mammoth crowd, over the weekend, in Enugu, defied heavy downpour to witness the declaration of Mr. Ben Onwudinjo, who seek to contest the 2019 governorship in the state. Onwudinjo is seeking the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He declared his intention at…

  • SAMUEL ORTOM

    Samuel Ortom: Executive flip-flopping when the centre no longer holds

    — 22nd July 2018

    Samuel Ortom was born on April 23, 1961. He holds a Masters of Public Administration from the Benue University and a Ph.D from the Commonwealth University, Belize, which he earned through distance learning. Tope Adeboboye His face hardly feigns defiance; neither does his demeanour depict the rebellious persona. Add that to his perpetually timorous mien,…

  • UNDEMOCRATIC

    2019 tears Kaduna APC apart

    — 22nd July 2018

    – Senators Hunkuyi, Sani, others, declare el-Rufai undemocratic, plot his fall – We’re reconciling with aggrieved members, says governor Ismail Omipidan and Sola Ojo, Kaduna “The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to…

  • 2019 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - ATIKU ABUBAKAR DECLARATION

    2019: Atiku formally declares for presidency

    — 22nd July 2018

    Announcing his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election, Atiku said the current All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had performed below par… Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The declaration, which took place at the Ribadu…

  • A SECOND TERM

    Col. Nyiam to Buhari: You don’t deserve 2nd term

    — 22nd July 2018

    “The danger that lies ahead is that if Buhari gets a second term, Nigerians should know that the bad omen, the killings of innocent farmers, and natural disaster in which lives are lost in hundreds under president Buhari’s watch will continue.” Chidi Obineche Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) is a pro-democracy activist and acclaimed mastermind of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share