Enugu stands still as Ben Onwudinjo declares for governorship race

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

A mammoth crowd, over the weekend, in Enugu, defied heavy downpour to witness the declaration of Mr. Ben Onwudinjo, who seek to contest the 2019 governorship in the state.

Onwudinjo is seeking the Enugu State governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He declared his intention at the party’s secretariat in the state capital.

Onwudinjo, an education consultant and a native of Umuokpara in Akpugoeze, Oji-River Local Government Area, while declaring his intention said, “with the grass-roots support of the party in the state and southeast at large, victory was assured.

“I commend our national leader Governor Willy Obiano for his all-encompassing leadership. Under him, every community is developed in Anambra State.

“We want to replicate same in other states. I also thank our national chairman, Chief Victor Oye, for enthroning the best democratic principles in the party. I call on electorate to get their permanent voter’s cards to elect credible leaders.”

Responding, Enugu State APGA chairman, Barr. Ken Ike, commended party supporters for turning out en masse, adding, “We assure you of a level playing ground to ensure that the best candidate fly our flags for various elective positions. APGA is our Igbo heritage, and we must unite to ensure that we get our fair share in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr. Smart Iheoma, APGA’s Publicity Secretary, South East said, “The declaration of Mr. Onwudinjo also marks the flag-off of our party in the southeast.

“APGA is a symbol of democracy as epitomised in Anambra state. God will visit Enugu state through Ben Onwudinjo. In the outside, they think we are small, but inside, we have energy.”

Prof. Vicky Sylvester of the University of Abuja described Mr. Onwudinjo as an honest person and urged Enugu electorate to elect him to enthrone a sense of belonging, adding that APGA was an emerging national party.

The APGA SouthEast Women Leader also urged women to mobilise and vote for the party “because it is gender sensitive.