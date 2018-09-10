– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Enugu Senatorial aspirant decries FG’s neglect of S’ East zone
10th September 2018 - 2018 FIBA World Cup: We’re ready to surprise the world — D’Tigress
10th September 2018 - Linking me to NDDC contracts is Malicious and Blackmail says Cairo
10th September 2018 - Flood: FG gives NEMA 72hrs to submit data on Kebbi victims
10th September 2018 - Delta APC crisis: Emerhor, Omo-Agege battle for senatorial ticket
10th September 2018 - UEFA Nations League gets thumbs up after exciting start
10th September 2018 - 18 burnt to ashes, 50 hospitalised in Nasarawa gas explosion
10th September 2018 - Australian Open director wants coaching rule ‘sorted out’
10th September 2018 - I’ll advise Buhari to sign Electoral Act – Namdas
10th September 2018 - Balotelli left out of Italy’s squad to face Portugal
Home / Elections / National / Enugu Senatorial aspirant decries FG’s neglect of S’ East zone
AGU

Enugu Senatorial aspirant decries FG’s neglect of S’ East zone

— 10th September 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the political drum for the 2019 general elections continues to beat louder, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial aspirant of Enugu East Senatorial zone, Prof. Agu Gab Agu, has decried the neglect of the South East zone of the country.

Agu made this assertion in a chat with Daily sun over the weekend. According the renowned Professor, the zone has been grossly marginalised, stressing that there will be no economic development with such ugly trend.

In his words, “I want to give my people quality representation which they have not had since we came back to democracy 19 years ago.

“We have the issue of shut down of coal mine in Enugu state and nobody was interrogated to know why. And people were thrown out of their job with no reason.

READ ALSO:  Linking me to NDDC contracts is Malicious and Blackmail says Cairo

“No benefit nor package was given to them as compensation for the shut down. The economic advantage that accrued to the people of Enugu state and Nigeria as a whole has been wasted.

“The people in whose land the coal was been mined are now suffering deprivation because of land slide that they currently experience.”

Narrating the litany of deprivation and marginalisation of his zone, the Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence. stressed that “in terms of representation we do not have the adequate representation at all. Those who have been there in the Senate for these nineteen years have tried their best but their best is not good enough for us.

“If you look at the record of Federal Office of Statistics, you will see that we are very much marginalised.

“For instance, how many Federal Permanent Secretaries do we have? How many Federal Directors do we have? In fact, when we talk about that, how many comes from Enugu East senatorial zone? None.”

Talking about the untapped natural resources in the state, Prof. Agu explained that “we have coal and lime deposits both in Eha-Amufu area and Nkanu East.

“Why are they not been explored? Why can’t we put it to use and make money out of it? We should look into all these for the economic benefit of our zone.”

On the state of insecurity in the country, he stressed that ” the general security in the country is very poor. Everybody is afraid.

“I had thought and that was my honest belief that having somebody who has been in the civil war and retired army general for that matter at the helm of affairs, he would have had a very big understanding on how to curb the insecurity.

“But, unfortunately, we seem to be better during Goodluck Jonathan years than now. Look at what herdsmen are doing.

READ ALSO: Flood: FG gives NEMA 72hrs to submit data on Kebbi victims

“Herdsmen who ordinarily would not have arms and ammunition. They have them and they are using them and nothing is done.

“Book Haram insurgency is also in the increase and this not helped matters.”

Speaking on the proliferation of political parties in Nigeria, Prof. Agu who is also a Chancellor of Anglican Communion maintained that “they are only political parties by the certificate they were given. More so, the number is not frightening.

“If we had independent candidacy, we can have up to one million people running and it is their right to run.

“The only thing is that the thinking behind the formation of these political association is just not proper. It is awkward and most of them do not mean any good for the society.”

He enjoined youths to eschew violence before, during and after the election, pointing out that development can only come in a peaceful and rancour-free.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AGU

Enugu Senatorial aspirant decries FG’s neglect of S’ East zone

— 10th September 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka As the political drum for the 2019 general elections continues to beat louder, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial aspirant of Enugu East Senatorial zone, Prof. Agu Gab Agu, has decried the neglect of the South East zone of the country. Agu made this assertion in a chat with Daily sun over…

  • KEBBI FLOOD DATA

    Flood: FG gives NEMA 72hrs to submit data on Kebbi victims

    — 10th September 2018

    “The data we are looking for are number of housing destroyed, farmlands and number of deaths across the state, and the Presidency has directed the agency submit the report within 72 hours.” – As DG attributes delays of relief materials to ‘restructuring’ Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Federal Government has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the National…

  • DELTA APC

    Delta APC crisis: Emerhor, Omo-Agege battle for senatorial ticket

    — 10th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken another twist following the entrance into the senatorial race to represent Delta central by the leader of the party in the state, O’tega Emerhor. It was the believe in some quarters that the incumbent, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege…

  • EXPLOSION

    18 burnt to ashes, 50 hospitalised in Nasarawa gas explosion

    — 10th September 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia About 18 persons were reported to have been burnt to ashes and over 50 severely injured and are hospitalised due to a gas explosion at Natson Petroleum Nig. Ltd filling station, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. The cause of the explosion, according to  a source around the filling station, was due…

  • NAMDAS

    I’ll advise Buhari to sign Electoral Act – Namdas

    — 10th September 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas says, if he is in a position to advise President Muhammdu Buhari on the amended electoral act, he would have ask him to append to it. The federal lawmaker explained that President Buhari and several other members of the current government, have been…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share