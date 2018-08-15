– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes
15th August 2018 - Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault
15th August 2018 - South East govs move to make zone agriculture hub
15th August 2018 - Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death
15th August 2018 - Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss
15th August 2018 - Agabi, Odumakin, others praise Odili at 70
15th August 2018 - 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso
15th August 2018 - Osimhen set for Club Brugge move 
15th August 2018 - Real Valladolid targets Okaka 
15th August 2018 - Tyson Fury challenges Wilder 
Home / National / Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes
ENUGU

Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes

— 15th August 2018

The Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue has sealed four banks and two other private firms in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka over non-payment of taxes totaling over N200 million.

Affected companies, according to the board’s Director of Back Duty Audit, Edwin Iyidiobi included Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc; Sterling Bank Plc; Unity Bank Plc; Heritage Bank Ltd; Robertson Nig. Ltd and Paladium Hotels Ltd.

He said that the action of the state, followed court orders, adding that the exercise became imperative “after several failed appeals to these companies that are indebted to us.”

Iyidiobi noted that, “They did not comply with our request and of course being law abiding citizens we had to ask for court’s assistance.”

READ ALSO: Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault

He said the exercise followed due process and was successful, saying: “We got court orders to seal the affected companies, and restrain them until they pay what they owe the state government.”

Iyidiobi further explained that the taxes being owed the state government by affected companies were in form of “unpaid PAYE; under-remitted PAYE; under-remitted withholding tax; under-remitted development levy and interests and penalties charged on the under-remitted taxes as provided by the law.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU

Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes

— 15th August 2018

The Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue has sealed four banks and two other private firms in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka over non-payment of taxes totaling over N200 million. Affected companies, according to the board’s Director of Back Duty Audit, Edwin Iyidiobi included Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc; Sterling Bank Plc; Unity Bank Plc; Heritage…

  • ONITSHA

    Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault

    — 15th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha About 500 members of the Divine Shoe Leather Dealers Association (DSLDA) at Okolo Ichida Estate, Ogbaru, near Onitsha, Anambra State, yesterday took to the streets, protesting alleged ejection from their shops and assault by the leadership of the association. Alleging that the leadership insisted that they must relocate to a  permanent…

  • SOUTH EAST

    South East govs move to make zone agriculture hub

    — 15th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) and Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has said that the zone would become hub of agriculture in the next couple of years following programmes executed by each of the five states. In his remarks at the South East Farming Fiesta (SEFF 2018) in Abakaliki, Ebonyi…

  • ALAIBE

    Alaibe commiserates with Dickson over mother’s death

    — 15th August 2018

    A former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe, has sympathised with Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, over the death of his mother, Madam GoldCoast Dickson at 72. In a letter of condolence, Alaibe said the unexpected news of the death of Madam Dickson brought back the sad feelings he personally…

  • BUHARI

    Why Buhari should be re-elected –NDDC boss

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Executive Director (projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe, has called on Nigerians, particularly those in the Niger Delta, to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election. Adjogbe said the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Buhari is doing so much to alleviate the sufferings of the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share