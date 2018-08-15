Enugu seals banks, others, over non-payment of N200m taxes

The Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue has sealed four banks and two other private firms in Enugu metropolis and Nsukka over non-payment of taxes totaling over N200 million.

Affected companies, according to the board’s Director of Back Duty Audit, Edwin Iyidiobi included Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Plc; Sterling Bank Plc; Unity Bank Plc; Heritage Bank Ltd; Robertson Nig. Ltd and Paladium Hotels Ltd.

He said that the action of the state, followed court orders, adding that the exercise became imperative “after several failed appeals to these companies that are indebted to us.”

Iyidiobi noted that, “They did not comply with our request and of course being law abiding citizens we had to ask for court’s assistance.”

READ ALSO: Onitsha traders protest ejection from market, assault

He said the exercise followed due process and was successful, saying: “We got court orders to seal the affected companies, and restrain them until they pay what they owe the state government.”

Iyidiobi further explained that the taxes being owed the state government by affected companies were in form of “unpaid PAYE; under-remitted PAYE; under-remitted withholding tax; under-remitted development levy and interests and penalties charged on the under-remitted taxes as provided by the law.”