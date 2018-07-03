The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Enugu police rescue kidnapped Mikel Obi’s father
3rd July 2018 - Egypt probes Football Association
3rd July 2018 - Vigilance group arrests 3 suspected transformer vandals in Anambra
3rd July 2018 - Sampaoli to quit Argentina job
3rd July 2018 - Prospective voters besiege INEC offices to collect PVCs
3rd July 2018 - Tambuwa donates football kits to 23 local govts
3rd July 2018 - Ex-Malaysian PM Najib arrested amidgraft probe
3rd July 2018 - Fayemi’s security aides carrying out illegal arrest, sharing money – Fayose
3rd July 2018 - Boateng rejects calls to retire
3rd July 2018 - Court summons Zuma’s son over fatal car crash
Home / Cover / National / Enugu police rescue kidnapped Mikel Obi’s father
ENUGU

Enugu police rescue kidnapped Mikel Obi’s father

— 3rd July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Police in Enugu State, on Monday, rescued Pa Michael Obi, father of the Supper Eagle Captain, Mikel Obi, and his driver, one Ishaya John, unhurt in Egede Udi forest of Enugu State along old Egede Affa Road Enugu.

According to statement from the state police spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, Pa Obi was rescued by operatives of the 9th Mile Division, on Monday, at about 2.30pm hale and hearty and they had rejoined their family.

According to Amaraizu, “Pa Michael  Obi  and his driver  were allegedly abducted  along Markurdi Enugu road on 29/6/18  in the afternoon on his way from Jos in his grey colored Toyota pardon jeep with registration number MUS 604CG  and taken to unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area.

“It was further gathered that the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of 10 million naira before the operatives acting on intelligence information swooped on them where a gun duel ensued which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued”, he stated.

The police image-maker disclosed that Pa Michael Obi has extolled the response and efforts of the police which led to their rescue.

“He thanked Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed and his operatives insisting that he is happy with the operatives’ performance.

“I am alive and healthy. I thank the commissioner of police and the police operatives on their efforts which led to our rescue,” Amaraizu quoted Pa Obi as saying.

He stated that the team of doctors from the police Medical Unit of the command had confirmed the sernior and his driver were hale and hearty after medical check were conducted on them.

Meanwhile, the state police command is appealing to members of the public particularly hospital owners and operators to watch out for any one with injury or wound believed to be that of  bullet for prompt necessary action just as a full scale investigations have commenced into the incident.

In his reaction, Commissioner Danmallam Mohammed has applauded the efforts of his operatives and that of the members of the public for their timely and useful information pa Michael Obi s prado jeep was equally recovered.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU

Enugu police rescue kidnapped Mikel Obi’s father

— 3rd July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu Police in Enugu State, on Monday, rescued Pa Michael Obi, father of the Supper Eagle Captain, Mikel Obi, and his driver, one Ishaya John, unhurt in Egede Udi forest of Enugu State along old Egede Affa Road Enugu. According to statement from the state police spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, Pa Obi was…

  • VANDALS

    Vigilance group arrests 3 suspected transformer vandals in Anambra

    — 3rd July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A vigilance group operating in Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area, of Anambra State, has arrested three transformer vandals and handed them over to the security agents in the state. The vandals were reportedly arrested while vandalising one of the two transformers in the community in the wee hours on…

  • PVC - VOTERS CARD - INEC

    Prospective voters besiege INEC offices to collect PVCs

    — 3rd July 2018

    Accuse officials of selling voters’ cards PVCs can’t be sold – INEC Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Thousands of eligible registered voters Monday besieged the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, demanding their permanent voters cards (PVC) ahead of the July 14 governorship election. The angry electorate, who said…

  • FAYEMI

    Fayemi’s security aides carrying out illegal arrest, sharing money – Fayose

    — 3rd July 2018

    Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose yesterday raised the alarm that ex-Chief Security Officer (CSO), to the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, Hakeem Abiola as well as the former Aide De’ Camp (ADC), Adeyemi Ajayi are in the state, leading policemen to conduct illegal arrest of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and to…

  • ENUGU

    200,000 PVCs awaiting collection in Enugu – REC

    — 3rd July 2018

    NAN Over 200, 000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) awaiting collection in Enugu state, according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Emeka Ononamadu. Ononamadu disclosed in his address of welcome during the stakeholders’ forum between state Traditional Rulers Council and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Enugu. “Uncollected PVC cards in the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share