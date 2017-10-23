Enugu police nab man over sex worker’s death

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested Emmanuel Ezeugwu for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker in the state.

In a related development, members of the Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Monday stormed the state Commissioner of Police office to protest the alleged killing of their members.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, who announced the arrest of Ezeugwu in a statement, said that he had last Sunday at about 3:00 am picked the commercial sex worker from a red light zone in the metropolis and took her to his No 16 Onuasato, Ogui Enugu resident to have fun.

According to him, Ezeugwu, a final year student of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Enugu and a native of Ezimo in Udenu Local Government Area, had bargained to pass the night with the deceased sex worker on a financial understanding of N4,000.

“Ezeugwu disclosed that before then he had drank to his fill and they all went home and that on arrival and because it was already getting late, he demanded that they set into the business of the day,” Amaraizu said, a demand, he said, the lady turned down as she allegedly requested that she first finished a substance she was inhaling to tune up herself for the business of the day.

“The accused maintained that after several hours of his pressurizing her and without any answer, he slept off and woke up before 3:00am and immediately demanded that the accused person leaves the room since the aim of bringing her appeared to be counter-productive.

“At that juncture according to the accused person, the deceased resisted the move and allegedly warned the accused person to beware as she will not succumb to any person’s threat or whatsoever and later headed for a kitchen knife that was seen in the kitchen of Ezeugwu’s room after allegedly biting the accused.

“Ezeugwu further revealed that fight suddenly broke out between the two and as the deceased tried to stab him to death with the kitchen knife, he overpowered her and the kitchen knife went straight to the deceased stomach and finally he stabbed her on the neck region, an act that led to her death,” the PPRO said.

Amaraizu said that when Ezeugwu noticed that the girl had died he wrapped her body, hid her in his room and was fleeing to Lagos when he was apprehended by the police based on information from the Neighbourhood Watch the people living in the vicinity called.

Meanwhile, members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders visited the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar to protest the killing of their members on the grazing fields in Enugu by suspected Neighbourhood Watch men.

The group in a protest letter signed by its Zonal Chairman, Gidado Siddiki; State Chairman, Haruna Sale and Ardo of Enugu State, Ibrahim Umar, disclosed that on October 20, some armed men came under the guise of Neighborhood Watch, and attacked and killed three of their men – Lawan Bello; Yahya Moni and Ishiaku Manu at Ihuonya and Amanco villages in Ezeagu LGA of Enugu State.

The herdsmen also said that on July 22, some other men under the guise of Neighborhood Watch at Amadim in Olo Community in Ezeagu LGA also attacked and dispersed Umar Jae’s cattle, killing or rustling 15 of the cattle as none had been found till date.