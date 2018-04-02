Enugu police investigate reports of gang rape at Flavour concert

The Police Command in Enugu State has begun investigation on alleged incidents of gang rape by some suspected youths in the southeastern Nigerian state during a free concert by popular music performer Flavour on Saturday.

The Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police Ebere Amaraizu, announced this in Enugu on Monday in a statement.

He said that police operatives of the Independence Layout Division of the Command arrested the rape suspects at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, on March 31.

Also nabbed were three others in relations to alleged offences of snatching and stealing of handsets during the said event.

“It was gathered that one person who is already helping police operatives in their investigations have been arrested for his alleged role in the attempt to gang rape a victim at Michael Okpara Square axis during a musical concert.

“Also arrested were three others in relation to alleged offences of snatching and stealing of cell phones during the event.

“Those arrested will be made to face the music in line with various provisions and specifications of the law after a full investigation,’’ he said.

It was alleged by eyewitness account that over 20 females were victims of gang rape during the Saturday concert at the Michael Okpara square despite the presence of policemen.