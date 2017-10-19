The Sun News
Enugu monarch pledges improved civil, military relationship

Enugu monarch pledges improved civil, military relationship

— 19th October 2017

The traditional ruler of Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, Igwe Julius Nnaji, has expressed commitment to ensure maintenance of the existing cordial relationship between civilians and the military in the state.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Col. Sagir Musa, stated this in a statement he issued in Enugu on Thursday.

Musa quoted the monarch as making the commitment when he paid a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding the division in the state, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar.

Nnaji said that Nike had been the host community of the division for many years, adding that there had never been any serious conflict between the division and the community.

The Igwe, who is also the Deputy Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, congratulated the Nigerian Army for a successful exercise-Python Dance 11 in the South-East Zone.

According the monarch, the exercise has improved peace and security in the zone particularly in the state.

He said that many people in Nike community, including members of his family had for long been benefitting from the medical services offered by the 82 Division Hospital.

The traditional ruler urged the GOC not to be distracted by unnecessary allegations about the army’s free medical outreaches.

Responding, Gen. Abubakar assured the Igwe that the troops would remain law abiding and respect the rights of others at all times.

He debunked the `unimaginable’ rumour of monkey pox disease in respect of the Nigerian Army Free Medical outreaches in the South-East geo-political zone.

Abubakar thanked the monarch for the support and cooperation of his community to the military in the state.

The Chief of Staff, 82 Division, Brig.-Gen. L.K.N Udeagbala, Garrison Commander, 82 Division, Brig.-Gen. LA Adegboye and Commanders, Ordinance Services and Supply and Transport Brig. Gen. H.I. Ugwuoke and E.A Anaryu were in attendance. (NAN)

