Enugu monarch nominates Femi Adesina for chieftaincy title

From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has been nominated for a chieftaincy title in Enugu State.

Adesina’s recognition for the award is part of the 1st Grand Ofala to mark 14 years on the throne of Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi, the Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Aguneese, Ezeani 111 of Nmaku Kingdom, Enugu State.

Igwe Nevobasi was personally at the State House, Abuja, to present the nomination letter to Adesina.

The monarch disclosed that his traditional cabinet chose Adesina “because of the good work you have been doing for the country. President Muhammadu Buhari is God-sent, to bring change to Nigeria, and you have been supporting him in the assignment, to the admiration of myself and my cabinet members.”

The Igwe said he looked forward to a positive response from the nominee, noting that his first Ofala festival in 14 years promises to be a grand event.

In a statement by Deputy Director Information, Attah Esa, with Igwe Nevobasi during the visit were Hon USA Igwesi, a former member of the House of Representatives and Chief Emmanuel Okeke.

Responding to the nomination, Adesina thanked the Igwe Nevobasi, his entire kingdom, and members of the delegation, saying:”I am simply short of words.”