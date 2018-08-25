– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - Enugu: Minister denies accusing Enugu govt. of non-performance
25th August 2018 - Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today
25th August 2018 - ‘My wife hates my family and friends’
25th August 2018 - Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh
25th August 2018 - Serena must balance daughter’s birthday with U.S. Open demand
25th August 2018 - Benue NUJ Chair is dead
25th August 2018 - Help, trailer drivers have blocked my computer keyboard
25th August 2018 - Mr President, where is Nnamdi Kanu?
25th August 2018 - How to make delicious spring rolls
25th August 2018 - I used to feel depressed about my big boobs – Monalisa Stephen, model
Home / National / Enugu: Minister denies accusing Enugu govt. of non-performance
ENUGU

Enugu: Minister denies accusing Enugu govt. of non-performance

— 25th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has refuted media reports that he lambasted the Government of Enugu State over non-performance.

Onyeama, in a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, said he was merely advising those seeking for elective positions on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Onyeama was reported to have lambasted the Enugu State government for non-performance while speaking at Awgu, when Enugu West Peoples Assembly donated vehicles in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential election campaign.

But Onyeama said his remarks at the parley were not in anyway directed at the Enugu State Government.

“It is important to emphatically state that he was addressing those seeking election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was not enough in seeking office to build houses and enrich yourselves, you have to create jobs.

READ ALSO: Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today

“Some of the irregular migrants leaving this country are from Enugu State, so you have to do more to create jobs for the youth,” Onyeama affirmed.

The minister noted that the presence of women and youth in the audience was crucial because of their contribution to the electoral process.

“We should not only remember them when it is time for election, we should remember that we have to be responsive to their needs and those of the elderly and pensioners.

“They should have a say on how we govern them and not when we get into office. We just dictate what should be. Governance is a serious business,” Onyeama reiterated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU

Enugu: Minister denies accusing Enugu govt. of non-performance

— 25th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has refuted media reports that he lambasted the Government of Enugu State over non-performance. Onyeama, in a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, said he was merely advising those seeking for elective positions on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Recall that Onyeama…

  • MEDICAL

    Free medical service for Ijebu Ode residents today

    — 25th August 2018

    In line with one of its aims and objectives, the recently formed Ijebu Boys Association, otherwise known as IJ Boys, has launched an annual free medical outreach for the people of Ijebuland. The association had the maiden edition of the two-day free medical programme on August 20, 2018. The Day 2 is slated for today,…

  • DAURA

    Daura title proves Orji Kalu true nationalist, says Cairo Ojougboh

    — 25th August 2018

    Leading governorship aspirant for Delta State, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has congratulated Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for bagging a traditional title in Daura, which is President Buhari’s hometown. Ojougboh described the conferment of the former governor of Abia State as the ‘Danbaiwan Hausa’ as an attestation that he is a true nationalist. Ojougboh, a former member…

  • BENUE

    Benue NUJ Chair is dead

    — 25th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), David Ukuma, is dead. Ukuma, 45, who was only recently elected as state’s Chairman of the NUJ died in early hours of Saturday after a brief illness at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH). According to a family source, Ukuma was…

  • KADUNA STATE

    Killings: Kaduna State Govt. imposes curfew on two communities

    — 25th August 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State  Government has imposed  a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew on Kwaru and Ungwan Yero communities in the Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state with effect from Friday. This followed the killing of two youths in the communal clashes that took place in the two communities. Samuel Aruwan, the Senior Special Assistant to the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share