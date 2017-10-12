Enugu LG polls: Ugwuanyi flags off PDP campaign

The Sun News
12th October 2017 - Enugu APC crisis: Why Nwoye is after Onyeama, state APC chair
12th October 2017 - Group wants Anambra CJ to take over new High Court complex
12th October 2017 - Agitations: Igbo leaders demand new constitution
12th October 2017 - Agbese Stella 08117137195
12th October 2017 - Army launches Operation Crocodile Smile II in Cross River
12th October 2017 - Backward integration in cement saves Nigeria N240bn yearly
12th October 2017 - FirstBank’s payment card issuance hits 10m
12th October 2017 - Discos reduce metering gap to 2.2m
12th October 2017 - Jumia partners Air France KLM on value added service
12th October 2017

Ahead of the November 4, 2017 local government election in Enugu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, led leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to flag off the party’s campaign.

The campaign, which started from Oji River and Udi local government area, witnessed a mass turnout of enthusiastic party members and teeming supporters.  Ugwuanyi, during the flag off  appealed to members to eschew any form of bickering and divisive rhetoric during the campaign and the election for the party to enjoy a landslide victory.

The governor also urged party faithful and supporters to go to every household in the state to canvass for votes, assuring them that the people will be receptive to their message, as they are already at home with the PDP and its government in the state.

Ugwuanyi, while presenting flags to the party’s chairmanship and councillorship candidates, entrusted their candidacy to the hands of God and urged the people of the state to come out en masse on November 4, to vote for candidates of the PDP in all the 17 local government areas and 260 electoral wards of the state. He preached peace, harmony and a united Enugu State, and stressed that the state is essentially one family, admired for its inclusive style of leadership.

Also, state PDP Chairman ,  Augustine Nnamani, thanked party leaders and supporters for coming out in large numbers to grace the campaign, saying it was a clear indication that the party is popular and acceptable in the state.

Nnamani also applauded Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in the state with the meagre resources at his disposal. He said the unprecedented achievements recorded and the governor’s uncommon leadership style, have enhanced the PDP’s chances of winning all the elective positions in the forthcoming council election.

Nnamani appealed to the people to vote for PDP candidates, for the party to continue to deliver dividends of democracy, for the good of all.

The campaign had in attendance members of National and State Assemblies; traditional rulers, PDP support groups; and other stakeholders including the three former chairmen of the party, namely: Dr. Charles Egumgbe,  Vita Abba and Chief Ikeje Asogwa.

