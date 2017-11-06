The Sun News
Home / National / Enugu LG polls: PDP thanks electorate, congratulates its candidates for landslide victory

Enugu LG polls: PDP thanks electorate, congratulates its candidates for landslide victory

— 6th November 2017

Following the landslide victory recorded by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polls during the Saturday’s Local Government Elections in Enugu State, the party has expressed its gratitude to the people of the state, especially the electorate for electing its candidates in all the 17 chairmanship seats contested and 258 councillorship positions so far declared, out of the 260 electoral wards, by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC).

The PDP also congratulated its candidates for emerging victorious at the polls and appreciated members of the party and its teeming supporters for the maturity they displayed during the exercise, even in the face of provocation, adding that it was a demonstration of the party’s firm commitment to peace, credible and rancor-free elections.

In a statement signed by its state chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, the PDP applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing a conducive atmosphere for the conduct of the elections.

The state chairman equally commended Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for providing a level playing ground for all the participants, and for prosecuting a credible election in the state.

Hon. Nnamani also praised the professionalism displayed by the security agencies in the state in ensuring that the exercise was peaceful and fair and free.

The state party chairman stated that “the PDP will not be distracted by the antics of those who are unpopular and had pre-knowledge of their defeat at the polls but deliberately resorted to acts of mischief in a failed attempt to disrupt and discredit the elections”.

He maintained that the party’s victory was “well deserved” and a good omen for the state in line with the untiring efforts of the governor to entrench more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, especially at the grassroots.

While reassuring the people of the state of absolute commitment to their wellbeing in appreciation of their continued support, prayers and solidarity, Hon. Nnamani urged PDP members and its supporters to remain peaceful and law abiding as the party and its government continue to render service to the state.

