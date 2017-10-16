The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Enugu LG polls: APC  warns PDP against  rigging
16th October 2017 - Worship God with your lifestyle, not just songs – Kolade
16th October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school
16th October 2017 - 300 benefit from NYSC free medicare in Taraba
16th October 2017 - You have case to answer, court tells ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi, others
16th October 2017 - Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days
16th October 2017 - Saraki seeks collective fight against terrorism
16th October 2017 - Open defecation: Yobe constructs over 200 public toilets
16th October 2017 - BREAKING: Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Ebonyi
16th October 2017 - UAE orders three more shipments for Rohingya refugees
Home / Politics / Enugu LG polls: APC  warns PDP against  rigging

Enugu LG polls: APC  warns PDP against  rigging

— 16th October 2017
From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State have warned that on no account should the local government election scheduled to hold in the state on November 4 be rigged by anybody.
The APC stalwarts who gave the warning at the  flag-off of the party’s  campaigns at Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Ogrute and  Agbani in Nkanu West Local Government at weekend, therefore,  advised those planning to rig the election to retrieve their steps, vowing that they would resist any attempt to manipulate the polls.
Speaking at the events, the state Chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye said that the APC has mapped out good strategies, as well as commenced grassroots mobilization of the people to show that they are on ground and everywhere.
He noted that the large crowd of people at the APC campaign flag-off at Igboeze North LGA, and Udenu, which is Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s home council, showed that the people are tired of the PDP and their failed
promises in the state.
Nwoye, therefore,  declared that the APC “would not accept anything short of a free,
fair, credible and transparent election, devoid of any form of manipulation or rigging by PDP or ENSIEC.”
He also noted that it would be the first time since 1999 that the PDP chairmanship or
councillorship candidate would be returned unopposed as APC has fielded candidates for the 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship seats available in the state.
The Enugu APC boss said that the  PDP lacks strategy and only relies on propaganda by telling the people not to come out on
November 4 to vote on grounds that the results have already been written in favour of
the PDP candidates.
Nwoye said that  the APC would be holding Governor Ugwuanyi to his words as he had promised that he would not interfere in the election in favour of any PDP candidate.
“I am happy that Governor Ugwuanyi told his PDP candidates to go and campaign. We believe every word from his mouth. If he has written results, he will not be campaigning. I believe he is a democrat, I believe he will not interfere,” Nwoye said.
Similarly, a former governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Chief Okey  Ezea in his speech at Igbo-eze North maintained that the elections must follow the rules according to the Electoral Act, beginning “from distribution of electoral materials at ENSIEC to the polling stations, collations of results to the point where the results would be declared.
“If they do not want to hold the election, let them not hold it. But if they want to hold it, it must comply with the Electoral Act.”
Also the Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Dr Davies Ibiamu, who represented  the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun at the Nkanu West rally advised the people of Enugu State to reject the PDP and vote for the APC.
He urged them to vote for everybody on the ticket of APC, saying this would ensure that when they come back, they would say their journey was not in vain.
Other notable party chieftains who attended the rallies included, the former Speaker of House of Assembly, Eugene Odo, the Zonal Chairman for Enugu East senatorial zone, Chief Anike Nwoga and his Enugu West counterpart, Iyke Omenkukwu, among others.
XXX
Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enugu LG polls: APC  warns PDP against  rigging

— 16th October 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State have warned that on no account should the local government election scheduled to hold in the state on November 4 be rigged by anybody. The APC stalwarts who gave the warning at the  flag-off of the party’s  campaigns at Igbo-Eze North…

  • Worship God with your lifestyle, not just songs – Kolade

    — 16th October 2017

    A former Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Christopher Kolade, says Christians have a duty to worship God not only with songs, but much more with their lifestyles. He spoke at a musical programme, “Festival of Songs“, organised by the choir of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, on Sunday. Kolade, who was a special guest…

  • Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school

    — 16th October 2017

    The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency, says it would enroll 10, 000 orphans and vulnerable children into primary schools across the state this academic session. The Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Hali, said a statement made available, on Monday, in Bauchi, that the aim was to support the children acquire education in…

  • 300 benefit from NYSC free medicare in Taraba

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba State chapter of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has provided free medicare to over 300 villagers in Rafin Kada, in Wukari Local Government Area of the state. Unveiling the medical outreach, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Altine Japhet Akyam, said that the programme was part of NYSC’s…

  • You have case to answer, court tells ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi, others

    — 16th October 2017

    From: Lukman Olabiyi Justice Ibrahim Buba of   the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Monday morning, told embattled former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA ), Patrick Akpobolokemi, and others, that they had a case to answer on alleged involvement in N2.6 billion fraud. The court had earlier entertained…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share