Enugu Igwe-elect appeals to govt. on infrastructural devt.

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The new Igwe-elect of Itchi community, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government area, Chief Lazarus Ugwuoke, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to provide infrastructural facilities in the community.

Speaking immediately after his declaration as the new Igwe-elect of the community, Chief Ugwuoke, explained that the community is in dire need of social amenities like roads, pipe-borne water and good hospital for healthy and well being of the community dwellers.

“As you can see, our community is in dire need of road, electricity and good hospital. Our community has suffered a lot and I believe that the government of Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is capable of doing all these things for us,” Chief Ugwuoke explained.

READ ALSO: Developmental goals: US supports Nigeria with additional $26.5m

However, in a chat with Saturday Sun, Chief Ugwuoke, a retired secondary school Mathematics teacher stressed that part of his agenda is to carry the whole community along with a view of achieving sustainable peace, progress and development in the community.

In a keenly-contested election, the new Igwe-elect polled 583 votes to defeat his close rival, Simeon Asogwa who recorded 444 votes.

The breakdown of the election also showed that another contestant, Godwin Ezeja got 295 votes; Engr. Peter Mba polled to take fourth position while Emeka Ugwuoke got 92 votes.

Declaring the winner, the Chairman of electoral body, Mr. Daniel Ugwu commended the people of the community for the peaceful conduct of the election, stressing that with the new development, the community is on the threshold of both social and economic development.