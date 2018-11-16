Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Determined to put smiles on the faces of those affected by flood and other natural disaster in the state, the Enugu State Government had distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to over 50 families affected by this year’s flood, and other disaster in Nsukka Local Government Area.

Speaking, on Friday, at Adada House, Nsukka, during the distribution of the materials to affected families, Executive Secretary of Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (ENSEMA), Mrs. Nkechi Eneh, said that the materials were donated to the victims by Enugu State Government to cushion the effect of disaster to the victims and to ameliorate their sufferings.

Items distributed bags of rice, beans, garri, some mattresses, gallons of palm oil and vegetable oil, blankets, bundles of wrappers, mats and buckets.

Others were bags of cements, bundles of zinc, ceiling boards, among others.

The ENSEMA boss stressed the need for equitable sharing of the materials to avoid rancour and fight among the beneficial families. She also thanked the National Commission for Migrants, Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees for providing farm implements with the aim of of empowering the victims and to help them get something doing that will be beneficial to them and their family.

Mrs. Ene, however, advised the victims to ensure judicious use of the relief materials for the purpose they were meant for.

In a remark, Nsukka LG Chairman Chief Patrick Omeje expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for coming to the aid of flood victims in Nsukka LGA..

“The people of Nsukka LGA are grateful to governor Ugwuanyi for his love and care for Nsukka people,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of other flood victims, Mr. Chike Ugwu expressed appreciation to Enugu State government for the relief materials given to them, he described the gesture as a sense of belonging and show of love from the state government.

Ugwu called for more preventive measures that will put a stop to the disasters and forestall further occurrence

He urged government to ensure proper channelling of waterways, sensitisating people on danger of building houses or structures on water-ways as well as blocking drainages to avoid future recurrence.