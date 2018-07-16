Peter Anosike

After a private tour of Enugu State on facts finding and nationwide consultation with its stakeholders, United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), the umbrella body of Igbo traders in Nigeria, has unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term.

Speaking in a press conference in Lagos, and flagged by national executives, the president of the organisation, Chief Chris Ezeh, said the reason for the endorsement was based on the governor’s sterling performance in the last three years.

He said the reason the endorsement appeared to be late in coming was because, as a responsible organisation, they had to physically go to the state and see things for themselves, and then compare what they saw with the resources which have accrued to the state in the last three years. He said Igbo, being predominately traders, the endorsement of any candidate carries a lot of weight, and, as such, they would not make any endorsement without physical verification of the achievements and conduct of the candidate, so as not to mislead the people.

According to him, from their verification, Governor Ugwuanyi has prudently used the lean resources coming to the state to transform it. He said Enugu State, being one of the least, with regard to federal allocation, Governor Ugwuanyi is literally squeezing milk from stone to develop the state.

He said this goes to prove that it is not how much a state gets that is important, but what it is doing with it. He said Ugwuanyi has done far better than governors of the states that get higher allocations than Enugu State.

The UNITRAN boss mentioned the 14-kilometre Opi-Nsukka Road, the gigantic Udenu Ring Road, the reconstruction of the popular but abandoned Milken Hill Road, the development of Coal Camp, Iva Valley and other slums in Enugu as some of the governor’s achievements on road alone. He also praised the governor’s all inclusive way of administration, which he said has made peace to endure in the state.