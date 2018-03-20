The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce
20th March 2018 - U.S.: Package bound for Austin blows up at FedEx building near San Antonio
20th March 2018 - Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban, US’s toughest
20th March 2018 - Buhari greets Germany’s Angela Merkel on re-election
20th March 2018 - Buhari, ex-VP Sambo in secret meeting
20th March 2018 - JAMB releases more results, blind candidates sit for test
20th March 2018 - Dump fire: Lagos advises Olusosun residents to relocate
20th March 2018 - China vows to punish Taiwan for separatism
20th March 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo arrives at Ogun Investors’ Forum
20th March 2018 - Why final batch of 2018 UTME results is delayed – JAMB
Home / National / Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce

Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce

— 20th March 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the Organised Private Sector in the state of his administration’s commitment to building more infrastructures to enhance commerce and economic activities in the state.

The governor gave this assurance when he launched the Bon Hotel Sunshine Enugu built by International Hotel and Hospitality Management Group, Bon Hotels, which owns, manages and markets hotels throughout Africa.

“This administration will do more in improving the existing infrastructure and social amenities that promotes commerce and economic growth.

“We will continue to partner with private sector to build a robust business climate meant to drive development in all its ramifications within the state”, the governor assured.

The launch of the hotel in Enugu brings the number of properties managed in the region by Bon Hotels to 25 hotels across 14 Nigerian cities.

Speaking at the event attended by important guests, the media, hotel owners, stakeholders and government representatives, the Executive Director of Bon Hotels International West Africa, Mr. Bernard Cassar said the group was excited to welcome Bon Hotel Sunshine into the Bon International fold.

Casser, an international icon in hotel and hospitality industry, said the Bon Hotel Sunshine was a great fit for the group and in line with Bon Hotel’s International vision for establishing a trade route circuit and central hub linking important centres and communities across the region.

He added that the hotel is to be positioned as an affordable, 4-star, international, boutique-style, full-service hotel, while explaining that Bon Hotel Sunshine is conveniently located just 12 minutes from the airport and in close proximity to the city center.

“The new Bon Hotel Sunshine is primed for the corporate, business and leisure travelers, with facilities of an international standard.   The décor is stylish and understated in line with international trends and features 92 spacious rooms, a modern gym, business center, 2 restaurants, a sky lounge and bar as well as a poolside bar.  Wi-Fi is complimentary throughout the hotel.”

According to him, the conference center comprises 3 meeting rooms seating up to 300 delegates and provides spacious, innovative facilities for special events and celebrations, conferences, weddings, promotions, launches, workshops or small meetings and gatherings.

Pointing out that the group remain confident in the potential of the region and steadfast in their expansion plans, Casser said the group is committed towards providing ongoing support to local tourism and the hospitality industry, their guests, staff, suppliers and the local community.

“Developing Africa by Africans remains front and center of our growth strategy and commitment to Africa.

On his part, Chairman of Bon Hotel Sunshine, Enugu, Mr. Emeka Nwandu said, he was humbled to see his dreams become a reality, adding the hotel will change the face of the industry in the region and in the country.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce

— 20th March 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the Organised Private Sector in the state of his administration’s commitment to building more infrastructures to enhance commerce and economic activities in the state. The governor gave this assurance when he launched the Bon Hotel Sunshine Enugu built by International Hotel and Hospitality Management…

  • Buhari greets Germany’s Angela Merkel on re-election

    — 20th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on her re-election for another term. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement that President Buhari, in a letter to the German leader, said he was “Most delighted to learn of the successful conclusion of…

  • Buhari, ex-VP Sambo in secret meeting

    — 20th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has met with former vice president Mohammed Namadi Sambo, in Abuja. The closed-door meeting, which took place at the president’s office, lasted for about 25 minutes. The former Vice President told State House Correspondents that his meeting with President Buhari was private, before he stepped into his car and…

  • JAMB releases more results, blind candidates sit for test

    — 20th March 2018

    Toks David, Lagos The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), West Africa’s examination governing body for admissions into higher institutions, says that it is releasing the final batch of 2018 UTME’s results Tuesday afternoon. “All results will be uploaded at 2pm,” said Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s head of information in an interview with online news source…

  • Dump fire: Lagos advises Olusosun residents to relocate

    — 20th March 2018

    The Lagos State Government has asked residents around the dump at the Olusosun area of Ojota, in the state capital, to relocate in order to prevent health hazards associated with inhalation of smoke billowing from the dump. This advise was handed down to the residents by the state government, on Monday. The Olusosun dump had…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share