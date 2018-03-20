Enugu gov. assures of more infrastructures to boost commerce

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has assured the Organised Private Sector in the state of his administration’s commitment to building more infrastructures to enhance commerce and economic activities in the state.

The governor gave this assurance when he launched the Bon Hotel Sunshine Enugu built by International Hotel and Hospitality Management Group, Bon Hotels, which owns, manages and markets hotels throughout Africa.

“This administration will do more in improving the existing infrastructure and social amenities that promotes commerce and economic growth.

“We will continue to partner with private sector to build a robust business climate meant to drive development in all its ramifications within the state”, the governor assured.

The launch of the hotel in Enugu brings the number of properties managed in the region by Bon Hotels to 25 hotels across 14 Nigerian cities.

Speaking at the event attended by important guests, the media, hotel owners, stakeholders and government representatives, the Executive Director of Bon Hotels International West Africa, Mr. Bernard Cassar said the group was excited to welcome Bon Hotel Sunshine into the Bon International fold.

Casser, an international icon in hotel and hospitality industry, said the Bon Hotel Sunshine was a great fit for the group and in line with Bon Hotel’s International vision for establishing a trade route circuit and central hub linking important centres and communities across the region.

He added that the hotel is to be positioned as an affordable, 4-star, international, boutique-style, full-service hotel, while explaining that Bon Hotel Sunshine is conveniently located just 12 minutes from the airport and in close proximity to the city center.

“The new Bon Hotel Sunshine is primed for the corporate, business and leisure travelers, with facilities of an international standard. The décor is stylish and understated in line with international trends and features 92 spacious rooms, a modern gym, business center, 2 restaurants, a sky lounge and bar as well as a poolside bar. Wi-Fi is complimentary throughout the hotel.”

According to him, the conference center comprises 3 meeting rooms seating up to 300 delegates and provides spacious, innovative facilities for special events and celebrations, conferences, weddings, promotions, launches, workshops or small meetings and gatherings.

Pointing out that the group remain confident in the potential of the region and steadfast in their expansion plans, Casser said the group is committed towards providing ongoing support to local tourism and the hospitality industry, their guests, staff, suppliers and the local community.

“Developing Africa by Africans remains front and center of our growth strategy and commitment to Africa.

On his part, Chairman of Bon Hotel Sunshine, Enugu, Mr. Emeka Nwandu said, he was humbled to see his dreams become a reality, adding the hotel will change the face of the industry in the region and in the country.