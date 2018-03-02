The Sun News
Latest
2nd March 2018 - Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition
2nd March 2018 - Boko Haram kills Army commander, navy officer
2nd March 2018 - Dickson demolishes brother-in-law’s house
2nd March 2018 - Hold your leaders accountable, Wike tells Nigerians
2nd March 2018 - Aisha Buhari thanks God for Yusuf’s full recovery, releases pictures
2nd March 2018 - Northern govs meet on restructuring, Dapchi girls, others
2nd March 2018 - Meningitis claims 7 in Katsina
2nd March 2018 - Constitution amendment: Dogara tasks Buhari
2nd March 2018 - Nigeria’s structure breeds corruption –Atiku
2nd March 2018 - Magu going nowhere, says Osinbajo
Home / Cover / National / Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition

Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition

— 2nd March 2018

•State to expand revenue base through technology

Chidi Nnadi, Enugu; Raphael Ede, Enugu

Enugu State Government yesterday gave 72 hours to occupants of Mary Hostel on Ogbaru Street, Independence Layout, most of whom are students, to vacate the four-storey building, which Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) had earlier raised the alarm over the safety of the occupants.

The building, which has no railings on the corridors from the second to the last floor, according to the state Commissioner for Capital Territory Development, Mr Chidi Aroh, has exposed the occupants to great danger.

Aroh had, yesterday morning, moved to the building with his men with a bulldozer to demolish it, when the students cried and pleaded for more time.

Addressing newsmen in front of the building, the commissioner said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was committed to carrying out urban renewal and standard practices in terms of development control in the state.

“This process you have seen has led the governor of the state to virtually be on the road everyday to ensure strict compliance to international best standards and practices in city management and development control.

“This particular case is one where a four-storey building  was constructed (before the coming of this administration), and we have on several occasions marked this building and asked people to stop accessing it, until basic protection processes are put in place. But, the owners of the building have refused to heed to government’s call, which we have made for over one year now.

“In fact, in the last one week, we came here to seal up this property, but, you can see they have painted everywhere on the wall where we had earlier put our seal.

“You can see a four-storey building without any form of protection for those living in it.

Aroh said:  “We were determined to bring down this building this morning, but for the cries of these students, who are not able to remove their things now.

“We have given a further period of 72 hours for the students to evacuate and once they leave, we will return to this place to ensure the proper thing is done.

“What we will never accept here is to sacrifice one life in Enugu at the altar of carelessness and failure on our part to act at the right time.”

Meanwhile, the state government said to achieve her N2 billion targeted monthly revenue  to fund the 2018 budget, it will upgrade Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to expand her revenue-base.

Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Echaria Offor, who disclosed this yesterday during the breakdown of the 2018 budget at a press conference held at the state secretariat, said with the expansion of revenue base, through the upgrading of ICT, all revenue generating ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) would be brought into one platform.

Mrs Offor said the essence of upgrading ICT infrastructure is to ensure adequate resource allocations for the completion of ongoing projects initiated both in 2017 and 2018, whose procurements are expected to be initiated during the 2018 fiscal year.

She said the over N103.5 billion budget estimate is to “strengthen institutions and systems for delivery of quality services to our citizens.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enugu gives students 72 hours to vacate hostel billed for demolition

— 2nd March 2018

•State to expand revenue base through technology Chidi Nnadi, Enugu; Raphael Ede, Enugu Enugu State Government yesterday gave 72 hours to occupants of Mary Hostel on Ogbaru Street, Independence Layout, most of whom are students, to vacate the four-storey building, which Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) had earlier raised the alarm over the safety…

  • Boko Haram kills Army commander, navy officer

    — 2nd March 2018

    •Troops decimate insurgents in Borno, knock off 5 Tessy Igomu  The Defence Headquarters has confirmed the killing of two officers by Boko Haram terrorists. The soldiers, Lt-Col. A.E. Mamudu, a commanding officer of the Nigerian Army Strike Force Group, and a young naval officer, were both killed by a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device in Sambisa…

  • Dickson demolishes brother-in-law’s house

    — 2nd March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Residents of Kpansia in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State were shocked yesterday,  when  Governor Seriake Dickson personally led a special team from the Ministry of Land and Survey as well as that of the Board of Physical Planning and Development to demolish a house and a filling station being built by his brother-in-law, Mr….

  • Hold your leaders accountable, Wike tells Nigerians

    — 2nd March 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to hold elected and appointed officials accountable for them to deliver the dividends of democracy.  Flagging off the reconstruction of Eleme-Oyigbo Road in Alesa-Eleme yesterday, Wike said Nigerians should no longer accept excuses from non-performing public officers. He declared that 2019 is the best opportunity for…

  • Aisha Buhari thanks God for Yusuf’s full recovery, releases pictures

    — 2nd March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has expressed gratitude to God for her son, Yusuf’s full recovery from the bike accident he had in Abuja on December 26, 2018. She confirmed that her son received further medical attention abroad, though she didn’t mention where. Yusuf was reportedly flown to Germany for further…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share