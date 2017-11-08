The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Enugu family grieves over son’s death as youth corps member in Zamfara
8th November 2017 - Agony of mother searching for her child
8th November 2017 - New dawn at Atani Campus of Oko Poly
8th November 2017 - Bishop Nwokolo inaugurates Omagba Archdeaconry, ordains new priest  
8th November 2017 - FCT on edge over chieftaincy squabbles
8th November 2017 - Iwuanyawu’s 75th birthday reunites Imo political foes  
8th November 2017 - State House Clinic:  A health centre in need of surgery 
8th November 2017 - Day of joy for physically challenged in Abuja
8th November 2017 - How the low and mighty honoured popular cleric in Abuja
8th November 2017 - Abuja agog for women accountants
Home / oriental news / Enugu family grieves over son’s death as youth corps member in Zamfara

Enugu family grieves over son’s death as youth corps member in Zamfara

— 8th November 2017

…Father attempts suicide

By Romanus Ugwu

For the Chinevu family of Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, tears, agony and sorrow have refused to fade away following the demise of their son, Uzochukwu Chinweuba Chinevu, a corps member who died servicing his fatherland in Zamfara State.

The mysterious death of the graduate of Applied Biology and Biochemistry happened on the evening of Sunday September 17 inside a volleyball court. Confirmed ‘brought dead’ at Tudun Wada Hospital, the defeat of his team during a volleyball game ,many believed, may have sent shock waves down his spine, resulting in his collapse and instant death.

But for the family, his death was more than ordinary because sometime in 1996, the parent had lost their first son in almost the same mysterious circumstances. Uzochukwu’s death, according to the parents, came with unbearable anguish because he was shouldering the responsibility of the family even while he was still an undergraduate at the Enugu State University of Science Technology (ESUT).

This was corroborated by Uzochukwu’s uncle, a medical doctor, Dr Kevin Ugbor, who argued that he had no previous health challenge as he emphasized that “his death was so surprising because he was not having any BP problem or sugar before his death.

“He was a sportsman and never had breathlessness while farming or participating in sports; and that was why his death was very surprising and devastating. He was such a promising young man.

“He combined schooling and farming work very effectively, contributed in training almost all his siblings through farming. He was shouldering everybody’s problem before his untimely death. He was such an inspirational son.”

Little wonder the father, Pa Amos Chinevu, had on few instances since the death, attempted suicide.

According to him, the world has not only totally lost any meaning; he is now a living corpse.

Eyewitness account 

Uzochukwu’s cousin and fellow corps member deployed to Zamfara State, Chika Odoh, described the death as shocking and unbelievable.

“He was not sick. He had organised a volleyball game at his family church on that Sunday evening for a fitness exercise. But after the game, his team lost and he shouted ‘my team did not win’ and rested on a pole where he slumped and died,” she said.

His last encounter with parents

Although the parents admitted that there was no premonition of his death, he had, however, on few occasions they spoke on phone complained of attacks in his dreams, recalling that he had appealed to them not to strenuously stress themselves in farm work because of their ages.

According to Pa Amos, “the last contact I had with him was when he visited us before his departure to Zamfara State where he was serving. He had advised us to reduce our involvement in farm work since we are not getting younger. He told us to concentrate only on subsistent farming. He participated extensively in farming work then before leaving us for Zamfara.”

Explaining how he received the news of his death, he said: “I returned home from our farm settlement because of the death of my nephew, he called his mother and told her to greet me. He told the mother that he will return during Christmas since where he was serving is very far away from home.

“But around 5a.m the next day, some people held me while I was still on the bed and announced to me that Uzochukwu is dead. I wanted to commit suicide but they did not give me the chance. His death has fast-tracked my journey to the grave. Life has lost its real meaning without Uzo.”

Pa Amos, while trying to force back tears told Oriental News that Uzochukwu’s death awakened reminiscence of many unfulfilled promises he gave to them.

Pa Amos’ hope that Uzo would, after the service finish the uncompleted building he started before gaining admission had gone up in flames.

“We are still living in a thatched house that is almost collapsing on us now. I remember him in many ways, especially his kind of person. He was one person you can go to bank with his words or promises. He was somebody you can easily trust or entrust with anything.

“He was my most loving child because he listened and obeyed me. He was not a troublesome person from childhood. He was very industrious that even while schooling, he went the extra mile to raise money through farming to pay the school fees of his siblings. He was wiser than all other of my children.

“He was not my first or second child but he played the role effectively, especially since I lost my first child in the same mysterious circumstances. My second child was not educated like Uzo,” he lamented.

Appeal to government

Realising that it is finished for his son, Pa Amos said his siblings were almost stranded because they were no longer strong enough to cater for their schooling through farming.

“We had hoped Uzo would continue to help. When he was posted to the North, we had expressed reservations over his safety, especially the quit notice given to the Igbo but he assured us that nothing will happen to him.”

Like Pa Amos, Uzochukwu’s mother, Esther Chinevu, is full of grief.

“I spoke to him extensively when he called few days before his death. He was returning to Zamfara from Sokoto where he went to see his uncle.

“We spoke again on the eve of his death not knowing that it was the last I will hear from him. Early Monday morning, many people woke me up to announce the news of his death to me.

“He was the one who picks the bill of his siblings, paying their school fees and buying cloths for them through farm work and sometimes borrowing. He was born twins but he was outstanding over the others,” she wept.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Paradise Papers: FG to investigate Nigerian users of offshore tax havens

— 7th November 2017

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday said that the government would investigate high net-worth individuals and companies who frequently used offshore tax havens. Adeosun said this in an interactive session with the media on Tuesday in Abuja, while responding to questions on the use of offshore jurisdictions with favourable tax laws. She…

  • Breakdown of 2018 Budget Estimates

    — 7th November 2017

      Budget size: N8.612 trillion (16 % higher than 2017 estimates) Assumptions, projections ================== • Benchmark crude oil price-US$45 per barrel • Oil production estimate – 2.3 million barrels per day • Exchange rate – N305/US$ for 2018 • Real GDP growth of 3.5 per cent • Inflation Rate of 12.4 per cent Expenditure Estimates…

  • Plateau reverses ‘No work, no pay’ policy, pays worker arrears

    — 7th November 2017

    The Plateau Government on Tuesday commenced payment of workers in 17 councils of the state who suffered the no-work-no-pay policy of former Governor Jonah Jang. Jang had  in 2014, refused to pay workers four months’ salaries when they went on strike in protest over non-implementation of payment of their minimum wage during the period. Mr…

  • Trump: North Korea must ‘come to the table’ for talks

    — 7th November 2017

    North Korea must “make a deal” on abandoning its nuclear weapons, US President Donald Trump said, taking his most conciliatory tone yet with Pyongyang after months of inflammatory threats.    While Trump’s comments on Tuesday from Seoul, South Korea, appeared to be the first offer by the US president for Pyongyang’s leadership to sit down…

  • Dogara advocates improved synergy between executive, legislature

    — 7th November 2017

    The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has called for improved synergy between the legislature and the executive to ensure speedy passage of the 2018 Appropriation bill. Dogara made the call during the president’s presentation of the 2018 budget proposal before the joint session of the two chambers on Tuesday in Abuja….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share