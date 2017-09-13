The Sun News
Home / National / Enugu explosion: Preliminary investigations reveal battery spark – Police

Enugu explosion: Preliminary investigations reveal battery spark – Police

— 13th September 2017

The Police Command in Enugu State on Wednesday said that the Monday explosion in a former market on the outskirts of Enugu was caused by a battery spark.
The command’s Spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement, in Enugu.
On September 11, at about 8:00 p.m., an alleged explosion rocked the scrap section of a former New Artisan Market on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road on the outskirts of Enugu.
The command immediately dispatched its Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) to the scene to ensure that the area was safe and secure for all.
Amaraizu said that a heavy-duty battery negative and positive in the scrap had contact with metal scrap leading to the explosion.
“The preliminary investigations have revealed that there was a fire contact with the battery at the scrap site of the former market,’’ he said.
The spokesman, however, said that the investigations were still ongoing to unravel the incident to forestall future occurrence.
Although no life was lost in the incident, the spark caused minor destruction in a nearby food shop and two vehicles parked near the shop. (NAN)

