Home / National / Enugu explains delay in road maintenance

Enugu explains delay in road maintenance

— 14th September 2018

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State explained that the delay in the pavement and surfacing of excavated and stabilised potholes on urban and intercity roads in the state, is due to “the resurgence of the rains.”

Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, further explained that the persistent rains have made it impossible for the application of “hot-rolled asphaltic wearing course for the pavement and surfacing.”

READ ALSO Scores arrested in Anambra as MASSOB marks 19th anniversary

Nnaji, who reassured the people of the state and road users of the state government’s commitment to complete the exercise in record time, added that “we will take advantage of any available dry weather window to complete the maintenance work at the respective locations/clusters.”

Consequently, pavement and surfacing are ongoing along Ogui Junction and Otigba Junction down to Bissalla Road, because of the favourable weather in Enugu city at the moment.

