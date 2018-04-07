The Sun News
Ugwuanyi

Enugu elders endorse Ugwuanyi, pass vote of confidence on his administration

— 7th April 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Enugu State Development Association (ESDA) yesterday passed vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, describing the sustained peace and development in state as unprecedented.

This was to support the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwunayi. According to them, allowing the governor to continue in office for another four years beginning from May next year, would further enhance democracy and rotation of political offices in the state.

Speaking shortly after their visit to the governor, President of the association, Chief Enechi Onyia (SAN) explained that the elders were in solidarity with the views expressed by several residents of the state that the governor should continue in office.

He said that Ugwuanyi has demonstrated that governance could be easier when there was openness in it, stressing that he had used the last three years to demonstrate that the entire state should have a sense of belonging.

Chief Onyia, who also charged residents of the state to ensure they obtained their permanent voters card, said it was the only weapon they could use to reward good governance and vote out leaders who have failed the state.

Also speaking, a royal father, Igwe Abel Nwobodo, noted that the governor had endeared himself to the people of the state through his populist- oriented programmes and policies, which have impacted positively on the socio-political and economic life of the state.

He stated that the peace the polity of the state had maintained was basically “because our people are not greedy with power”, adding that, leaders should learn to support those in authority.

One of the elders, Chief Adonys Igwe, explained further that the decision of the elders was based on the performance of the governor, stressing that he has touched every part of the state with development programmes and empowerment.

Igwe noted that Enugu was blessed with the kind of person in Ugwuanyi, praying that God should continue to provide the state with leaders that make the people their focal point.

He reiterated that as fathers, they would continue to support governance and guard the people into taking decisions that would lead to  the uplift of the state.

