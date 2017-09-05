The Sun News
Home / National / Enugu CP to empower POWA members

Enugu CP to empower POWA members

— 5th September 2017

The Police Commissioner in Enugu State, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed, on Tuesday, assured Police Officers Wives’ Association, (POWA) of the command’s assistance in the area of empowerment.

Danmallam said this when the state executive members of POWA visited him in his office at the Police Command Headquarters in Enugu.

He assured them of his readiness to empower police personnel wives in the state and support them at all times to enable them realise their laudable objectives.

According to him, POWA is an important association which plays an immense role in effective performance of any police personnel.

He however urged them not to relent in their responsibilities in seeing that wives of officers and men of the police were economically engaged to assist their husbands better.

Earlier, the POWA Chairperson in the state, Mrs Bilkisu Danmallam, expressed appreciation of the association to the commissioner.

He assured him of their support at ensuring that the peace and security in the state was sustained.

She said that POWA as a charitable organisation was dedicated toward supporting police officers spouses through laudable socio-economic programmes.

The chairperson said that lower ranking police personnel wives were not left behind as they equally have a programme under Police Wives Association (PWA), which is a subsidiary of POWA.

“We are in the command today to formally welcome the commissioner of police and to solicit his command’s support in the areas of having a POWA secretariat, women empowerment centre as well as other logistics,’’ she said.

Highlight of the visit was the exchange of souvenir by the commissioner of police and the state POWA chairperson.

The POWA executive was received by top police management staff in the command including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Imaikop Okponkpong. (NAN)

Post Views: 9
