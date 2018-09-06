Enugu council chairs urged to promote adult education— 6th September 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu
To ensure access for education, Commissioner for Local Government Matters, Enugu State, Mr. Chijioke Edoga, has charged the chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the state to set up functional adult education centres to enable uneducated adults have access to western education.
The former lawmaker also encouraged councils that had already established adult education centres to endeavour to upgrade their standard and enroll more adult learners into the programme.
Edeoga who gave the charge, on Wednesday, while addressing the council chairmen at a board meeting in the Ministry further urged them to give adequate attention to the welfare of the staff of their local governments in order to improve productivity.
According to him, they should consider as a matter of priority to post staff to serve in the development centres as a way of bringing government closer to the people.
READ ALSO: Ebonyi gets new police boss
He reminded them of the state government policy of refurbishing and developing facilities in all the development centres to make them functional for the interest of the people.
The Commissioner used the occasion to urge the chairmen to liaise with the Ministry of Youths and Sports with a view to improve sports literacy among the youth in their areas.
Speaking at the occasion, the state coordinator Action Committee on Sports Literacy, Mr. Okechukwu Okoronkwo, reminded the chairmen on the need for them to pay counterpart funds for sports development in the state.
Okoronkwo also used the occasion to commend the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi for floating a programme of talent hunting in boxing.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Enugu FRSC offers free eye tests for 263 drivers27th August 2018
-
Enugu Igwe-elect appeals to govt. on infrastructural devt.24th August 2018
-
NEMA expresses worries over erosion menace in S/East23rd August 2018
Latest
Enugu council chairs urged to promote adult education— 6th September 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu To ensure access for education, Commissioner for Local Government Matters, Enugu State, Mr. Chijioke Edoga, has charged the chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the state to set up functional adult education centres to enable uneducated adults have access to western education. The former lawmaker also encouraged councils that had…
-
NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank— 6th September 2018
“The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masqueraders’ home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth…” NAN A member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abiodun Akibo, 36, who allegedly assaulted a man with iron rod and nail was on Thursday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’…
-
2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus— 6th September 2018
NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi says it will pick candidates for the 2019 general elections through consensus, as the approach “best suits the state’s peculiarities.’’ This was the resolution reached after an emergency State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held on Wednesday night in Abakaliki, with APC leaders, including past members of the…
-
Ebonyi gets new police boss— 6th September 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Ebonyi State. He is Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. The appointment, according to Police signal from the Force Secretary, dated September 5, 2018, is with immediate effect. The former commissioner of police in the state, Titus Sumba Larmode, has been redeployed to the Detective College,…
-
Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments— 6th September 2018
The Osun State House of Assembly has congratulated Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile over his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Rauf Aregbesola and Elder Tunde Adedeji who was appointed as the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission. Salinsile, who until his appointment was the state Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well…
-
Entertainment
Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards— 6th September 2018
48-year-old model, Naomi Campbell arrived at the venue of the event, holding hands with the 28-year-old singer, who was dressed in a black suit. English model, Naomi Campbell, took Nigerian singer, Wizkid, as her date to the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards, which held on Wednesday night in London. The 48-year-old model arrived at…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter— 5th September 2018
The police suspect that the mother might have killed the innocent child to get back at (the child’s) father who broke her heart after promising to marry her and ended up with another woman. Molly Kilete, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) played host to an unusual incident last week, when 24-year-old woman was…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Birth registration: Fraud control at entry point— 6th September 2018
Omoniyi Salaudeen It was a dream come true for Habibulahi Olalekan, an SSS student, when on his way back home after the close of school he met an aggressive team of itinerant marketers who cajoled him with some mouth-watering benefits to open a zero-saving account with one of the new generation banks in Lagos. He…
Literary Review
Alien herdsmen and the rest of us— 4th September 2018
Voices in a Choir, Bukar Usman,, Kalmidas Comminications, Kaduna, pp. 351 Henry Akubuiro Long live the book: this isn’t your everyday trite. Kings and queens are used to wishes of longevity, but it’s actually the book that deserves to live the longest. Throwaways books aren’t included, however. Only good books should live long, for on the…
-
Lifeline
JDPC holds peace summit in Lagos— 6th September 2018
Jet Stanley Madu Recently, the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an outstation of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Amukoko, Lagos, organised a one-day peace summit. The parish priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel S. Likoko, SPS, said the event was intended to get people of the community and its environs to better appreciate themselves. He said the…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
The legality of Executive Orders— 5th September 2018
From where does the Nigerian President derive the authority to legislate, interpret and enforce laws, which Executive Orders and Proclamations are? Chris Akiri The other day, the Presidency announced, with gusto, that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed Executive Order 6 into law. I was miffed. Executive Order 6 means there have been five earlier Executive…
Columnists
-
Ember months: Insecurity playground— 6th September 2018
With the turn of events in the country, the rate of insecurity increased with the downturn of the economy, unemployment and social ills and injustice Ben Okezie I have noticed over the years that the coinage “Ember” which ordinarily refers to the last four great unpredictable months of the year which are September, October, November…
-
Osinbajo: Doublespeak on restructuring— 6th September 2018
Osinbajo does not seem to me like one who will be enamoured by power to recant his comments and do doublespeak on issues. Alvan Ewuzie Vice President Yemi Osinbajo came into office with a bagful of integrity. It has now come to light that former governor of Lagos State and leader of the ruling All…
-
Saraki, a declaration like no other— 6th September 2018
He showcased this conviction with the way he identified with young Nigerians… That Thursday Sheraton Hotel dialogue was a declaration like never before. Femi Adeoti His audience was deliberately selected. So also was his speech carefully crafted and targeted. He was convinced of his goal and desire for his listeners. He appears determined not to…
-
NTDC and enthroning culture of failure— 6th September 2018
I was under tremendous pressure to give the Folarin Coker-led NTDC leadership the much-needed breather to assess its work ethics and make necessary changes Frank Meke For a while, I deliberately took a leave on issues concerning our so-called tourism apex body, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). There were two major developments that led to…
-
Threat to Nigeria’s development: The 3 Rs— 6th September 2018
One’s religion should remain one’s private matter. It should play no role in the development of a nation or even individual expression of kindness. Newton Jibunoh I have often written about Nigeria’s issues, which we can all agree are numerous. Over time, I have come to realise that there are three R’s at the root…
-
Institutionalising war against corruption – New approaches to assets tracing and recovery (1)— 5th September 2018
Corruption in Nigeria is systemic, institutionalised and almost now a legalised norm in all strata of our life as a people. Mike Ozekhome INTRODUCTION Today, I take excerpts from a paper I presented at the just concluded NBA Conference that held on August 29, 2018. The concept of institutionalization Institutionalisation encompasses putting into place machineries…
-
Encounter with Onwa GUO in Fujairah beyond Dubai— 5th September 2018
In his most accomplished evening years, the GUO emperor deserves some holidays and Onwa was going to have his ball Emma Okocha “The town of Nogales is divided by a fence: on the north side is the United States, and on the south side, Mexico. And the inhabitants on the northern side face lower crime rates,…
-
Grassroots farmers— 5th September 2018
Final entry from LEADERSHIP: “FG should identify grassroot (grassroots) farmers to achieve agenda” Ebere Wabara The first set of solecisms this week comes from LEADERSHIP of July 6, 2018, beginning from its front page: “…said that the bank’s fundamentals remain (remained) strong and virile….” “BBOG commends Buhari over (for) breaking fast with IDPs” “Didi’s parents…
-
Destiny and prayer ( 5)— 5th September 2018
One may not ultimately know his destiny this informs why divine effort aimed at getting one out of human predicament is needed. Nathan Uzorma Protus “Dear Brother in Christ, kindly publish this but not with my contact. I am a Christian and a good politician as well as an established business man from Anambra State….
-
Nigerians and crazy quest to migrate to Canada— 5th September 2018
As at 2017, there were over 11,000 Nigerian students in Canada. They hardly go back to Nigeria after graduation. Augustine O. Agbonsuremi Canada is the new destination for many Nigerian elite and their families. But Canada is tightening its immigration noose to prevent the influx of Nigerians and some other nationals who are obviously abusing…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply