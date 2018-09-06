Enugu council chairs urged to promote adult education

Raphael Ede, Enugu

To ensure access for education, Commissioner for Local Government Matters, Enugu State, Mr. Chijioke Edoga, has charged the chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the state to set up functional adult education centres to enable uneducated adults have access to western education.

The former lawmaker also encouraged councils that had already established adult education centres to endeavour to upgrade their standard and enroll more adult learners into the programme.

Edeoga who gave the charge, on Wednesday, while addressing the council chairmen at a board meeting in the Ministry further urged them to give adequate attention to the welfare of the staff of their local governments in order to improve productivity.

According to him, they should consider as a matter of priority to post staff to serve in the development centres as a way of bringing government closer to the people.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi gets new police boss

He reminded them of the state government policy of refurbishing and developing facilities in all the development centres to make them functional for the interest of the people.

The Commissioner used the occasion to urge the chairmen to liaise with the Ministry of Youths and Sports with a view to improve sports literacy among the youth in their areas.

Speaking at the occasion, the state coordinator Action Committee on Sports Literacy, Mr. Okechukwu Okoronkwo, reminded the chairmen on the need for them to pay counterpart funds for sports development in the state.

Okoronkwo also used the occasion to commend the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Edward Ubosi for floating a programme of talent hunting in boxing.