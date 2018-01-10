Enugu community school gets new building from alumni

From Aloy Madu, Enugu

It was joy and jubilation as the Old Boys Association of Boys High School, Ozalla in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State donated a new school gate and security house to the school as a way of ensuring the security of students and teachers in the school.

The gates and security house which cost N2.2 million was presented to the school during the second Annual General Reunion of the association at the school premises.

President-General of the association, Mazi Obiora Michael Nweke said they undertook the project as a result of the porous security situation in the school which made it possible for strangers to enter the school at will thereby placing the lives of students and teachers at risk.

“We thought it wise to set up gates for the entrance and exit of the school not only because of the issue of security which we had as a challenge, but because there was sometimes in the past when some Youth Corps members that were living here were attacked and it is because of the porous nature of the school that it happened. So, we thought it wise to give the school a befitting gate, entrance and exit as you can see. So, this is borne out of the eventual take-off of theorganization. There have been efforts in the past, but last year, we had a reunion and there we made up the decision that we were going to set up a gate and thank God it is successful today.”

He,therefore, called on other old students of the school to identify with the association.

“We want to use this opportunity to beckon on any other person who has had the opportunity to pass through Boys High School Ozalla to please come on board as we need all hands on deck. We want a situation whereby we can even do more projects, looking at the school you will find out that there are even more projects to be done. We have issues of encroachment and issues of dilapidated buildings that we are going to touch on. After this, we are already thinking of the next project.

So we need everybody to be part of this big project of giving back to the school that made us who we are today,” he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, the Chairman of the Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Nestor Ezenwe who

was represented by Mr Onyia Ifeanyichukwu Camilus, expressed appreciation for the gesture, saying that it would go a long way in solving the security issues in the school.

On the observed encroachment, he said: “We have put machinery in place to make sure that the community was not encroaching on the school property. Ozalla community is a friendly community that love this school as the only school they have and they are doing everything possible to secure it.”

Principal of the school, Mrs Nkiru Ochinawata, said she was filled with joy because of the project the association has given to the school.

“Today is a very great day for me and the school at large. The issue of security is one of our major concerns and challenges as there are in-roads for trespassers and strangers, but I’m happy it has been addressed today with this project. This will help us to curtail the problem of insecurity in the school,” she said.

She also said the issue of encroachment on the school’s property has been noticed, adding that she had notified the School Basic Management Committee (SBMC) who are members of this community with a view of addressing the issue.

Founding President-General of the association, Mr Patrick Obiora Okaibe also said the import of the AGM of the association was to discuss issues concerning the school and how to initiate projects that would better develop the school.

“What we have when I was here was different when compared to now because you have dilapidated structures all over the place and the boarding facilities are no longer there. But recently some individuals and the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) have started erecting new structures, donating laboratory equipment which are giving the school a face-lift. And that is the main reason we formed the association to initiate and execute projects that will be beneficial to the school,” he said.