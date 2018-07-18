Enugu community plant trees to safeguard climate change

Against desertification and ever changing climate some communities in Enugu state under the platform of ‘Greater Okpanku’ communities in Aninri LGA, have embarked on trees planting in their various communities.

They said the tree planting was not only for environmental protection but were also for economic emancipation of their communities.

Speaking during the flag-off of tree planting project, Thursday , the Chairman of Greater Okpanku Leaders of Thought, Chief Paul Ogbonna said it was the first time in the history of Okpanku that such decision was taken to have an organised tree planting campaign.

Ogbonna said with the tree planting, their communities stood a chance of protecting their soil which he said was already being washed away with possible erosion in the near future.