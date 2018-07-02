Enugu community pays N2m for killing herdsmen’s cows

The Sun News
Magnus Eze, Enugu

BLOODBATH was recently averted at Ezi Nze community in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State following alleged killing of unspecified number of cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen by youths of the area.

For peace to reign, the community was asked to pay about N2 million. Newly elected President of Ezi Nze Town Union, Kelvin Ochi, who disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun in Enugu, said the community has, so far, paid N600,000 to the herders.

He lamented the devastation caused by the people of the agrarian community in the last two years, noting that farms had been destroyed, women raped and people maimed.

He disclosed that a young boy of about 13 years recently shot by herders in the area, is still receiving treatment at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Park Lane, Enugu.

Ochi, who said his people have been chased away from their means of livelihood, regretted that the peace committee constituted by the government to handle issues between farmers and herders had paid deaf ears to their complaints.

“Recently, they came and arrested our boys alleging that they killed their cows. They charged us N2 million and we have started to pay and I think so far, we’ve paid up to N600,000 to the Fulani people.

When they arrested our boys, we had no option than to dance to their tune,” he said.

Elsewhere, legal adviser of Ezi Nze General Assembly, Ike Odume, blamed the frequent clashes between herders and farmers in the community to the absence of a traditional ruler for the community since seven years ago when the last one died.

Odume, in a letter dated May 20, 2018, appealed to the Commissioner for Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs to urgently intervene and resolve their traditional rulership impasse.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd July 2018 at 7:59 am
    If you’re a coward on your God given native land, you will be a slave on your God given native land. No fulani cow will exist in this natives territory. No fulani will exist in this natives territory. Nothing Force on earth can subdue this territory natives of this generation under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Slaughter every fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter every fulani cow on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter every British bandits and fraudulent criminal America on your God given native land. Slaughter every worker of the dead fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order with its agencies etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter every worker of BBC on your God given native land. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land. The enemy has lost the war, march on the enemy to full conquest which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. Erase the enemy on every inch of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

