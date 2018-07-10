The Sun News
Enugu Catholic priest kidnapped
KIDNAPPED - CATHOLIC PRIEST - ENUGU

Enugu Catholic priest kidnapped

— 10th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic Reverend Father in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Daily Sun gathered that the priest, whose identity is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was kidnapped on Saturday while he was carrying out his early morning jogging exercise routine along the Nsude-Obioma road.

The priest it was further gathered was the assistant parish priest of St. Mark Catholic Church, Nsude, in Udi Local Government Area.

According to sources, the kidnappers have demanded N100 million ransom for his release, but the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga,

has appealed to the kidnappers to release the priest unconditional, noting that the church has no such money.

The Enugu State police public relations officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the kidnap incident, saying that police were on top of the situation.

Pa Michael Obi, father of the Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, and his driver, Ishaya John, were kidnapped last week along the same road and later rescued by police operatives after some days in Egede in Udi forest along old Egede-Affa.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Enugu Catholic Diocese failed as the director of communication, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, could not be reached because his mobile phone was said to be unavailable.

