Enugu Catholic priest kidnapped

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic Reverend Father in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Daily Sun gathered that the priest, whose identity is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was kidnapped on Saturday while he was carrying out his early morning jogging exercise routine along the Nsude-Obioma road.

The priest it was further gathered was the assistant parish priest of St. Mark Catholic Church, Nsude, in Udi Local Government Area.

According to sources, the kidnappers have demanded N100 million ransom for his release, but the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga,