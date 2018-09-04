– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess
4th September 2018 - Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition
4th September 2018 - Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official
4th September 2018 - 23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP
4th September 2018 - Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation
4th September 2018 - UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters
4th September 2018 - CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau
4th September 2018 - Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures
4th September 2018 - South Africa enters ‘technical recession’
4th September 2018 - Restructuring: ‘Atiku leaves out the elephant in the room’ – Osinbajo
Home / National / Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess
enugu state

Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess

— 4th September 2018

NAN

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed sitting after one month recess.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly embarked on recess on Aug.2.

The Speaker of the house, Mr Edward Ubosi, who welcomed all the house members, thanked them for their support and cooperation.

“I thank each and every one of you for your support, cooperation and prayers in the last three years and three months.

“I also urge you to continue in your efforts for the development of Enugu State,’’ he said.

Ubosi called for God’s guidance ahead of 2019 election campaigns adding that some members of the house would be involved as they may want to be re-elected.

READ ALSO Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official

According to him, it is necessary to ask for God’s guidance because He is the one who gives position.

The speaker urged residents of the state to pray fervently for peaceful elections in the state.

The Speaker adjourned sitting till Sept. 6.

The Leader of the house, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, representing Udenu Constituency, who moved the motion of adjournment, thanked the Speaker, for his style of leadership.

Ezeugwu also urged all the members to continue to give the speaker every support for the development of the state.

The Deputy House Leader, Mrs Mary Ugwu, representing Enugu South Constituency, who seconded the motion of adjournment called on all her colleagues for maximum cooperation to promote unity in the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

enugu state

Enugu Assembly resumes plenary after one month recess

— 4th September 2018

NAN The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday resumed sitting after one month recess. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly embarked on recess on Aug.2. The Speaker of the house, Mr Edward Ubosi, who welcomed all the house members, thanked them for their support and cooperation. “I thank each and…

  • Akwashiki

    Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Women leaders and political groups on Tuesday pledged to support Sen. Patricia Akwashiki’s bid for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Nasarawa State Governorship seat. The women, who spoke through Mrs. Stella Ogboshi, PDP Women Leader in the state, also promised to mobilise women across party divide to support one of…

  • Songhai

    Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Mr Tammy Jaja, Centre Manager of the Rivers Government-owned Songhai Farms, says the state government has commenced plans to revive the abandoned farm through direct government policy initiatives. Jaja made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while reacting to the poor state of the farm which was established by former governor, Chibuike Amaechi….

  • 23

    23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN All 23 members of the 24-member House of Assembly in Kwara, including the Speaker, have denied financial inducement for their recent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmakers are alleged to have each collected N15 million to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP on Aug.1. But the 23 members,…

  • criminal intimidation

    Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old motorcyclist, Yushau Aliyu, standing trial for criminally intimidating and inflicting injuries on Babangida Abdullahi. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the remand of Aliyu to enable the Police conclude its investigation into the case. The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for further…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share