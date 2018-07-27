– The Sun News
ENUGU

Enugu Assembly goes on recess

— 27th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Enugu State House of Assembly (ENSHA) has proceeded on a month-long recess to enable members rest after many months of legislative tasks.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi, who announced the recess, at the plenary, on Thursday, said that the Assembly would resume on September 4, 2018.

Although the Speaker did not disclose the real reason of meeting with their constituents ahead of the campaigns for 2019 election, he jokingly said that they were going on August break like the women that go for annual August meeting for development projects in their communities.

“We are going on August break like our women go for their August meetings.  Even if we have no meetings to attend, at least we can go to the farms,” he said.

Meanwhile, before the House proceeded on the break, it received the report of the Annual Accounts of the Government of Enugu State for the year ended December 31, 2017 together with the financial statements of the Auditor General.

READ ALSO:  “1,839 corps members sworn-in in Delta” is locked 1,839 corps members sworn-in in Delta

Leader of the House, Hon. Ikechukwu Mellitus Ezeugwu, presented the report to his colleagues.

Speaker Ubosi subsequently mandated the House Committee on Anti-Corruption, headed by Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, representing Nsukka East, to look into the report to fish out the incongruities like parastatals that had not audited their accounts over the years among other, pointing out that it was no longer business as usual in the state.

The Enugu State Waste Management Authority Law (2nd Amendment) House Bill No2, 2018, however, passes the Second Reading.

Ubosi directed the Chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, Hon. Philip Nnamani, to make available copies of the Bill to prepare his colleagues for the debate on the bill.

