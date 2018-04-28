The Sun News
Latest
28th April 2018 - Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees’ gratuities
28th April 2018 - Wike canvasses separate minimum wages for states
28th April 2018 - Why I did not reply Obasanjo’s letter –Buhari
28th April 2018 - Get ready for herdsmen in S’East, S’South, IPOB alerts govs
28th April 2018 - Killings: CAN accuses Buhari, security chiefs of gang up against Christians
28th April 2018 - How Oyo Speaker died of heart attack
28th April 2018 - Ex-Generals, Govs, ministers regroup for 2019 battle
27th April 2018 - Social Investment scheme racks up more beneficiaries, and more bothers
27th April 2018 - Singer, Janelle Monae comes out as ‘Pansexual’
27th April 2018 - My inspiration comes at night – Writer, Ifeanyi Omeni
Home / National / Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees’ gratuities
Ugwuanyi

Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees’ gratuities

— 28th April 2018

The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, in keeping with its commitment to the welfare of the civil servants and retirees in the state, has approved the setting aside of N100 million every month for the gradual payment of gratuities to state’s retired civil servants, totaling N1.2 billion a year.

The decision was part of the outcome of the meeting between the Enugu State Executive Council (EXCO) and the leadership of the Organised Labour in the state.

Briefing newsmen at the Government House, Enugu shortly after the meeting, the state Chairmen of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Igbokwe Chukwuma Igbokwe and Comrade Virginus Nwobodo, respectively, stated that the council approved for them the payment of non-remitted National Housing Funds deductions made from workers’ salaries between year 2000 and 2004, which amounted to the sum of N82, 714, 506.00.

They added that it was agreed that the payment would be made in three equal installments within eight months, while the payment of gratuities takes effect from May.

According to them, “within 2000 and 2004 deductions were made from workers’ salaries as National Housing Funds, but were not remitted to the Federal Mortgage Bank and now workers are retiring every day and they need their refund.

“So, we appealed to Ugwuanyi, a true labour-friendly governor, for intervention. Although the deductions were done by the two previous regimes, the governor said we should come and when we came today, the council approved the payment of N82.7 million to be paid in three equal installments within eight months”.

The leaders of Organized Labour, who expressed gratitude to Governor Ugwuanyi and other members of the Exco for the, “rare gesture and considerations”, also disclosed that the Biometric Capturing of 80 workers of the Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) absorbed into the state civil service was equally approved with effect from May. 

In his remark, the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Hon. Charles Ogbo Asogwa, stated that the council approved all the demands presented before it by the workers because of its commitment to their welfare and the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ugwuanyi

Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees’ gratuities

— 28th April 2018

The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, in keeping with its commitment to the welfare of the civil servants and retirees in the state, has approved the setting aside of N100 million every month for the gradual payment of gratuities to state’s retired civil servants, totaling N1.2 billion a year. The decision was part…

  • Wike

    Wike canvasses separate minimum wages for states

    — 28th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom  Wike, has  stated that Nigerian workers would be better off when states are allowed to fix their separate minimum wages in line with their financial capacity. Speaking yesterday, during a public hearing on the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers for the South-South geo-political zone in…

  • President Buhari - ECOWAS PROTOCOLS

    Why I did not reply Obasanjo’s letter –Buhari

    — 28th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Four months after former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s ‘letter’ to President Muhammadu Buhari listing his alleged failures and advising him not to seek re-election in the 2019 polls, the President has given reasons why he did not reply or allow his aides to make a direct response. Obasanjo had last January issued a…

  • IPOB

    Get ready for herdsmen in S’East, S’South, IPOB alerts govs

    — 28th April 2018

    Vincent Kalu; Musa Jibril The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has hailed the recently released US State Department report indicting the Federal Government and security agencies over alleged killings of pro-Biafra agitators as a welcome development. While expressing its displeasure over the calibre of sources cited by the report and the omission of casualty figures, the…

  • CAN

    Killings: CAN accuses Buhari, security chiefs of gang up against Christians

    — 28th April 2018

    • Nigeria’s unity, my paramount objective –President Fred Ezeh; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of activating power of the state security agencies against Christians in Nigeria, particularly in the North. The President has, however, said the nation’s unity is his paramount objective at the moment. CAN, the umbrella…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share