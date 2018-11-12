Magnus Eze, Enugu and Raphael Ede, Enugu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze, has promised to link iconic musician, Chief Mike Ejeagha, to Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), to ensure regular payment of royalties accruing from his numerous musical albums.

Senator Eze, who made the promise at the weekend, when he visited the elder statesman, regretted that despite his contributions to humanity through musical work, he has been abandoned by the society.

The APC governorship candidate assured Ejeagha that his sufferings would soon come to an end, if he takes over as the governor of Enugu State in 2019.

He said his administration would establish social security that would take care of people like him, even as he promised to reconstruct his residence at Abakpa, if he becomes governor.

Eze later gave undisclosed sum of money for Ejeagha’s upkeep and medical needs.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), South East Zone, has launched the Zikist-Buharist-Movement (ZBM), in a quest to secure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

The movement was launched at the South East zonal summit of BSO, held in Enugu, last Saturday, to mobilise APC members and non-partisan Ndigbo at home and diaspora to vote for Buhari.

The move, BSO said, would reinforce its bid for Nigeria president of Igbo extradition, when it gets to the turn of Ndigbo in 2023.

The group said as a pragmatist, the late Owelle of Onitsha, Nnamdi Azikiwe, would readily have chosen President Buhari of APC, who has uncommon cult followership in the northern belt, ahead of his Fulani kinsman, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

BSO noted that whereas Atiku’s restructuring mantra sounds appetising, restructuring cannot be done by Fiat-Executive Order, but by the cumbersome amendment process of the rigid 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi State in the 2019 election, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji, has predicted that the poll would be the toughest in the history of the state.

He also accepted the challenge from Governor David Umahi for a debate and said having graduated with Grade 1 from the Government College Umuahia before his grooming at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he did not see how he could shy away from intellectual debate.

Speaking after the inauguration of Ebonyi Progressives Initiative, the youth support arm of his campaign organisation, Ogbuoji assured Ebonyi people of his incontestable resolve to win the governorship of the state.

“This is going to be the toughest gubernatorial contest in the history of the state, so far. I can only urge him (Umahi) to play by the rules and never forget there are laws and rules of engagement. If only he allows the rules to rule the day, the rest would be history, because Ebonyi would witness for the first.”