Enugu APC crisis: Why Nwoye is after Onyeama, state APC chair

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, Adolphus Ude, has explained why the suspended chairman of the party in the state, Mr Ben Nwoye, is after the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Ude said Nwoye’s action emanated from the new lease of life the APC in the state currently enjoys, occasioned by Onyeama’s stoppage of diversion of party funds.

Ude, in a signed statement, to distance the state chapter of the party from Nwoye’s criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari’s appoinments, said: “The sin of the minister, against Nwoye, is that the minister insisted in an all-inclusive party, built on transparency and accountability, so that the Presidency and national executives can take the party serious in Enugu State, to forestall the repeat of what happened in 2015 election where party funds meant for elections were diverted.

“Nwoye has since then continued to criticise and distract the presidency.

“He was suspended from the party since July 3, 2017, for financial misappropriation, high handedness and anti-party activities by majority of the State Working Committee.

Ude insisted that Nwoye cannot speak for APC in Enugu State.

“Why is Nwoye playing the blame game when he, in connivance with a national officer of the party from the state, is the architect of all that is happening.

“Myself, the woman leader, secretary, youth leader and all the other State Working Committee members prayed for an all-inclusive list of 50 members for appointment, but the national officer categorically explained that not everybody who worked for APC will get an appointment.

“Nwoye and the national officer compiled the list of their friends and submitted to the presidency and it was rejected.

“The presidency is appointing people it believes will help in repositioning, re-energising and re-kindling the hope of the party in the state for future elections.

“This is because some leaders of the party are conniving with Nwoye to mortgage the party to the opposition.

“Those that diverted party funds cannot ‘eat their cake and have it.’

“Currently, the presidency is using its discretion to appoint members of the board. …How can president Buhari appoint members of the party accused of financial misappropriation to the board?” Ude asked rhetorically.