Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates

Raphael Ede, Enugu

In a bid to streamline taxes and encourage investment, the Enugu State Government has declared property and tenement rates illegal.

Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Emeka Odo, who stated this in statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, said that Land Use Charge has replaced all tenement and property rates in the state.

According to him, the abolishment was consequent upon the enactment of the Land Use Charge (Amendment) Law of Enugu State.

Said he, “By virtue of this law, all payments/charges and rates on properties have been consolidated into a single property law called Land Use Charge.

“The general public is hereby advised to ignore all Demand Notices issued to them in respect of tenement property rates as these rates are no longer payable. The Land Use Charge Law has voided all such taxes by Local government Councils and other agencies of government,” he said.

Odo, however, advised residents of the state to pay only the Land Use Charge to the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service.

“Currently the Demand Notice for Land Use Charge is being served to all property owners in the state. Each property owner should, on receipt of the Demand Notice go to any commercial bank to make payment”.