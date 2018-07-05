The Sun News
Latest
5th July 2018 - Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates
5th July 2018 - Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms
5th July 2018 - JUST IN: Court summons INEC chair over alleged contempt
5th July 2018 - Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki upset by Ekaterina Makarova
5th July 2018 - W2W4 at Wimbledon: Nadal, Halep and Muguruza resume campaigns
5th July 2018 - England get Dele Alli and Ashley Young boost for World Cup quarter-final with Sweden
5th July 2018 - Dangote invests in Katsina tomatoes production project
5th July 2018 - N500m money laundering: Absence of Judge stalls ex-minister Shagari’s trial
5th July 2018 - FG decries incessant medical tourism abroad
5th July 2018 - APC crisis: Buhari, 3 APC govs in crucial meeting
Home / National / Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates
ENUGU

Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates

— 5th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

In a bid to streamline taxes and encourage investment, the Enugu State Government has declared property and tenement rates illegal.

Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Emeka Odo, who stated this in statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, said that Land Use Charge has replaced all tenement and property rates in the state.

According to him, the abolishment was consequent upon the enactment of the Land Use Charge (Amendment) Law of Enugu State.

Said he, “By virtue of this law, all payments/charges and rates on properties have been consolidated into a single property law called Land Use Charge.

“The general public is hereby advised to ignore all Demand Notices issued to them in respect of tenement property rates as these rates are no longer payable. The Land Use Charge Law has voided all such taxes by Local government Councils and other agencies of government,” he said.

Odo, however, advised residents of the state to pay only the Land Use Charge to the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service.

“Currently the Demand Notice for Land Use Charge is being served to all property owners in the state. Each property owner should, on receipt of the Demand Notice go to any commercial bank to make payment”.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ENUGU

Enugu abolishes property, tenement rates

— 5th July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu In a bid to streamline taxes and encourage investment, the Enugu State Government has declared property and tenement rates illegal. Chairman, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Emeka Odo, who stated this in statement made available to Daily Sun, on Thursday, said that Land Use Charge has replaced all tenement and property…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki advocates local fabrics for school uniforms

    — 5th July 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki has urged the Kwara State House of Assembly to urgently initiate a Bill that would support the use of locally-made fabrics as school uniforms for primary and secondary school students across Kwara State. Saraki, according to his Media Office, made the call after an interactive meeting with…

  • COURT

    JUST IN: Court summons INEC chair over alleged contempt

    — 5th July 2018

    A Federal High Court has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, to appear before it to explain why they should not be committed to prison for contempt. Justice Stephen Pam, on Thursday, dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the INEC chairman and the Commission challenging the contempt suit…

  • DANGOTE

    Dangote invests in Katsina tomatoes production project

    — 5th July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has acquired the Katsina Songhai Initiative, a multi-million Naira tomatoes production and processing facility. Under the terms of the MoU, the Dangote Group will invest an initial sum of N500 million and manage the facility for 10 years before returning it to…

  • SHAGARI

    N500m money laundering: Absence of Judge stalls ex-minister Shagari’s trial

    — 5th July 2018

    NAN The Federal High Court in Sokoto, on Thursday, adjourned the trial of former Minister of Water Resources, Muntari Shagari and four others facing money laundering charges, till October 3, due to the absence of the judge. The Judge, Justice Saleh Idrissa-Kogo, was said to have travelled outside the state on official assignment. Shagari and…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share