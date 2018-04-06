Enter The Mina’s Dollz Show

That 2017 was remarkable for Minas Dollz (Christina Bartlet) is not in doubt. It was indeed the year she made an impressive Nollywood debut with the movie, London Fever, starring the likes of Toyin Abraham, Alexx Ekubo and Mike Godson among others.

Now, Minas Dollz is back with The Mina’s Dollz Show, a talk show dedicated to women empowerment. According to the executive producer, The Mina’s Dollz Show will inform and entertain viewers on a range of issues revolving around health, relationship, lifestyle and more.

“It is a platform where successful women and men from all walks of life are invited as guests to speak about their journey and challenges they had to face before achieving success in their chosen fields,” Minas Dolls said.

A one-hour programme, The Mina’s Dollz Show will be hosted by Christina Bartlet with co-host, Hannah Marie Sang. It will air every first Friday of the month between 9pm and 10pm on Ben TV, Sky Channel 238.

Meanwhile, following the successful premiere of her debut movie in London last year, Minas Dollz has concluded plans to premiere London Fever in Nigeria. The film was directed by Charles Uwagbai and parades the likes of Juliet Ibrahim, Hafeeze Oyetoro aka Saka, Chiwetala Agu, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, Etinosa Idemudia, Lilian Esoro, Francis Odega and many more.