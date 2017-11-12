The Sun News
Latest
12th November 2017 - Enough food stock to meet shortages in 2018 – Minister
12th November 2017 - Prince Charles takes over Queen’s duties on Remembrance Day
12th November 2017 - Group cautions ECOWAS against common currency
12th November 2017 - Sokoto, Niger Republic collaborate on security, economic ties
12th November 2017 - PH fracas:  PDP warns over harm on Wike, family
12th November 2017 - Trump offers to mediate in South China Sea feud
12th November 2017 - Group cautions ECOWAS on common currency
12th November 2017 - Bayelsa govt. talks tough over Brass LG crisis
12th November 2017 - I didn’t say I’m free to romance any policewoman – IGP Idris
12th November 2017 - Nigeria is drifting, says Amb. Aminu Wali
Home / Cover / National / Enough food stock to meet shortages in 2018 – Minister

Enough food stock to meet shortages in 2018 – Minister

— 12th November 2017

The Federal Government said on Sunday that it had stocked enough food to address possible shortages in some states in 2018.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, made the disclosure in Katsina.

The minister spoke at the Joint International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)/Federal Government 2nd Supervision Mission for Climate Change, Adaptation and Agribusiness Support Forum.

Ogbeh was represented at the event by his Senior Technical Adviser, Mr Auta Appeh.

‘’Some states in North East and other parts of the country will likely experience low agricultural yield in 2018 due to climate change and weather issues.

‘’However, starvation is out of the issue, I can assure you that we have reserved enough food for them through our food security program,’’ he said.

The minister advised farmers to desist from indiscriminate felling of trees to preserve the environment.

Ogbeh said that cutting down trees exposes soil to desertification, erosion and other effects of climate change that have negative impact on the environment.

He said statistics had put the rate of desert encroachment in Nigeria at about 12 miles per annum.

“So, the effects can be felt everywhere, for us to address the problem, all hands must be on deck for us to address the problem.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Food and Agricultural Organisation had predicted low agricultural yield in some states in the country due to late commencement of rains in 2018.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Enough food stock to meet shortages in 2018 – Minister

— 12th November 2017

The Federal Government said on Sunday that it had stocked enough food to address possible shortages in some states in 2018. Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, made the disclosure in Katsina. The minister spoke at the Joint International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)/Federal Government 2nd Supervision Mission for Climate Change,…

  • Prince Charles takes over Queen’s duties on Remembrance Day

    — 12th November 2017

    Queen Elizabeth handed over royal duties to Prince Charles at London’s Cenotaph ceremony as part of the Remembrance Sunday commemorations. The Queen, 91, watched from the balcony of the Foreign Office along with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as her son laid a wreath on her behalf. Prince Charles, 68, laid the wreath at…

  • Group cautions ECOWAS against common currency

    — 12th November 2017

    A nongovernmental organisation, the United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), has urged the ECOWAS Commission and Parliament to hold off plans to implement ECO as the common currency for West African states. UGRFP, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, said that laudable as the proposal might sound, the appropriate framework for it had yet…

  • Sokoto, Niger Republic collaborate on security, economic ties

    — 12th November 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A delegation from Niger Republic, led by the Governor of Tahoua region, Malam Abdulrahman Musa, has a held a one-day high level meeting in Sokoto to discuss security and economic ties between the two neighbouring states. Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokot State, said…

  • PH fracas:  PDP warns over harm on Wike, family

    — 12th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The altercation between Governor Nyesom Wike and Transpirt Minister, Chibuike Amaechi in Port Harcourt last Saturday has attracted the reaction of the PDP. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), in Rivers State, warned that they would hold the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, Minister of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share