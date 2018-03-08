The Sun News
Home / Health / Enjoy your watermelon

Enjoy your watermelon

8th March 2018

Doris Obinna

Watermelon is a fruit that grows on a vine-like flowering plant, native to Southern Africa. It was cultivated in the Nile River Valley, in Egypt, and eventually in China, roughly 1,000 years ago.
Now, watermelon is grown around the world, and in 44 of the 50 states in America. It is specifically selected to grow larger and juicier, resulting in the huge fruits that many of us are familiar with.
The green outer rind is hard and fleshy, and rarely eaten, while the interior is soft, red or pink flesh containing many seeds. This is the part of watermelon, which is typically eaten.
The medicinal benefits of watermelons are legion. They include:

Treats kidney disorders
Watermelons contain a lot of potassium, which is helpful in cleaning out the toxic depositions in the kidney. Moreover, they are helpful in reducing the concentration of uric acid in the blood, thereby reducing the chances of kidney damage and the formation of renal calculi.
In addition to this, being high in water content, watermelons induce urination, which is, again, helpful for cleaning the kidneys.
Prevents heat stroke
Watermelon is effective in reducing both body temperature and blood pressure. Many people in tropical regions eat this fruit every day in the afternoon during summer to protect themselves from heat stroke. The high amount of water in watermelons also stimulates a release of excess liquid in the form of sweat, which cools the body further during hot summer days.
Regulates blood pressure
The amount of potassium and magnesium present in watermelons is beneficial, in terms of lowering blood pressure. Potassium is considered a vasodilator, meaning that it releases the tension on blood vessels and arteries, thereby stimulating blood flow and reducing the stress on the cardiovascular system.
Prevents cancer
Watermelons have gained a lot of attention in recent years, primarily because of their impressive level of lycopene, a carotenoid phytonutrient compound that is increasingly being linked to cancer prevention. Lycopene has been shown to significantly reduce the risks of prostate, breast, colon, lung, and endometrial cancer.
Controls diabetes
Diabetes, who are supposed to have a low energy and low sugar diet, often complain about starving since they don’t get to eat their staple diets, which gives them the feeling of being half-fed. Watermelons can be a good supplement for them.
Heart health
Lycopene, a carotenoid found in abundance in watermelon, improves cardiac functions. Beta-carotene, known for its great antioxidant and anti-ageing properties, keeps you young at heart and prevents age-related cardiac problems.

Prevents macular degeneration
Do not worry about eye health and macular degeneration if you eat plenty of watermelons. Thanks to the beta-carotene, Vitamin C, lutein, and zeaxanthin, your eyes are well protected. They ensure the protection of your eyes from age-related blindness and degeneration and prevent your eyes from ailments such as drying up of eyes and optic nerves, as well as glaucoma.

