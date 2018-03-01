Enjoy your boiled groundnut

Chisom Ebih

Groundnuts, also known as peanuts, are considered as a healthy snack. They may be referred to as seeds that ripen underground, like plants in the Faboideae sub-family of the legumes.

In many parts of the Africa, peanuts are more commonly known as groundnuts, a reference to the underground location favoured by the pods. Groundnuts play a vital nutritional role in many parts of Africa, since they are high in protein and healthy fats.

In other parts of Africa, groundnuts represent a substantial percentage of the protein available for consumption in American south, groundnuts are called “goobers” a variant of a Kikongo word Ngbuba.

There are several important roles for groundnuts. A large percentage of the annual groundnuts harvest is pressed to yield groundnut oil, pale yellow, neutrally flavoured oil with a very high smoking point. Groundnut oil is ideal for frying and is widely used in many countries for this purpose. Here are some benefits from boiled groundnuts.

Fat and calories

Shelled, boiled peanuts have about 90 calories and 6 grams of fat per 1-ounce serving that’s significantly less than dry-roasted peanuts, which contain 170 calories and 14 grams of fat per ounce. However, it’s still important to watch portion sizes; mindlessly munching half a cup of boiled peanuts, which is easy to do, sets you back nearly 300 calories and 20 fat grams. Most of the fat in peanuts is monounsaturated and polyunsaturated, which are healthier than saturated and trans fats because they help prevent high cholesterol and diabetes.

Heart health

Peanuts may help prevent coronary heart disease, according to an analysis published in the “Journal of Nutrition” in 2008. Researchers examined four epidemiologic studies and found that subjects who ate the most peanuts or tree nuts had a 35 per cent lower chance of suffering coronary heart disease. Nut eaters tended to have less inflammation, lower LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, reduced oxidation and healthier blood vessels, all of which may have played a part in the reduced incidence of heart disease.

Fiber

Each serving of boiled peanuts has 2.5 grams of fiber, roughly 10 per cent of the minimum amount you need in a day. Fiber is important for healthy digestion, helping to slow digestion for lasting fullness while preventing blood sugar spikes. Fiber also bulks up stool and helps prevent constipation. In addition, a high-fiber diet may be the key to preventing diverticulosis, or the presence of pouches in the intestines that trap food and can become inflamed and painful.

Allergies

You’re less likely to have an allergic reaction to boiled peanuts than roasted peanuts, according to research published in the “Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology” in 2001. Researchers noticed that Chinese people were less likely to be allergic to peanuts than Americans, and speculated that the reason may lie in cooking methods. Sure enough, peanuts that were boiled or fried were less likely to cause an allergic reaction than the roasted variety. Researchers theorised that higher temperatures used in roasting increased the allergenic traits of peanut proteins.