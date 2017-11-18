Enjoy a delicious meal with shrimp fried rice

Ingredients

• Eggs

• Butter

• Olive oil

• Oyster sauce

• Soy sauce

• Green onions, chopped

• Garlic, peeled then minced

• Carrot, diced

•Onion, finely chopped

•Cooked rice

• Fresh shrimps

• Peas

Instructions

•In a bowl, whisk the eggs.

•In a sauce pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat.

•Pour the egg into the sauce pan then cook and scramble until they are done.

•Put the egg in a plate and set aside.

•In the same pan heat butter over medium-high heat.

•Add the shrimp and stir-fry them until they turn pink on both sides.

•Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside

•Heat the chopped onion and butter in the sauce pan until they become soft.

•Then add the rice, soy sauce and oyster sauce.

•Stir fry until rice is hot and well blended.

•Add the carrots and peas then stir-fry until they are thoroughly cooked.

•Add the shrimp, green onions, egg and green pepper.

•Add salt and pepper to taste.