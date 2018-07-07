The Sun News
Latest
7th July 2018 - Engr. Adelere Orilowo bags special recognition
7th July 2018 - Eucharia Azodo eyes the Red Chamber
7th July 2018 - External inspection of Police cells
7th July 2018 - Why Ekiti needs airport – Afe Babalola
7th July 2018 - APC crisis: Govs, ministers plotting more surprises for Buhari – Galadima
7th July 2018 - Namibian president, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell
7th July 2018 - Ohanaeze will resist ranching in Igboland – Nwodo
7th July 2018 - Enugu Guber Tussle: Supreme Court upholds Ugwuanyi’s election
7th July 2018 - 11 impressive benefits of corn (2)
7th July 2018 - How to manage Asthma
Home / Effect / Engr. Adelere Orilowo bags special recognition
ORILOWO

Engr. Adelere Orilowo bags special recognition

— 7th July 2018

Funsho Arogundade

The Osun Hall of Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos was abuzz penultimate Saturday when notable engineer and leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Adelere Orilowo was honoured with an award as Nigeria’s Icon of Agricultural Engineering and Rural Development. Orilowo was selected for the recognition by the organizers of the Leadership Awards, the Black Heritage International magazine.

An elated Orilowo, while receiving the award, said he appreciates the honour bestowed on him whom he said validates his strong belief in the importance of agriculture.

His words: “I started as a mechanical engineer but saw the importance of agriculture which makes me to go back to study Agricultural Engineering. Agriculture is a way of life and If I ended up with the opportunity to govern Osun State, I will want to continue with the good work of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, whom I believe has done very well in the state. I will focus more on agriculture, so that the people of Osun State will not be depending on salary anymore.”

Amiable Orilowo’s over three decades work experience spans both public and private sector culminating in his retirement as a Permanent Secretary. The APC front runner in the race into the Osun State Government House has copiously been trained in various areas of Management. He is General Manager and Osun State Project Coordinator for the World Bank Rural Access and Mobility Project (Osun RAAMP).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AFE BABALOLA

Why Ekiti needs airport – Afe Babalola

— 7th July 2018

Hails The Sun management Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Founder and President of the high flying Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, (SAN), has, for the umpteenth time, urged the Federal Government to revisit the Ekiti airport project, insisting that the delay in delivering the facility has been hampering the economic potential of…

  • APC CRISIS: MORE SURPRISES FOR BUHARI, SAYS GALADIMA

    APC crisis: Govs, ministers plotting more surprises for Buhari – Galadima

    — 7th July 2018

    Iheanacho Nwosu and Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Two days after some aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) launched the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), its chairman, Buba Galadima, has declared that the mother of all shocks is underway for the ruling party. This is as he accused some people around President Muhammadu Buhari of…

  • FAREWELL ADEDEJI

    Namibian president, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell

    — 7th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Namiban President, Hage Geingob, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd.) and other notable Nigerians, were among prominent personalities at the funeral service of the pioneer Chairman, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Professor Adebayo Adedeji, farewell on Friday. At the service held…

  • NNIA NWODO - OHANAEZE

    Ohanaeze will resist ranching in Igboland – Nwodo

    — 7th July 2018

    It’s an explosive ethnic bomb President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in this interview speaks on various issues affecting the nation; 2019 general elections, restructuring, killings by herdsmen, federal government’s proposed ranching project, alleged padding of 2018 budget and IPOB among others. While expressing fears about next year’s general elections, Nwodo alleged that the ranching project…

  • SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT - UGUWANYI

    Enugu Guber Tussle: Supreme Court upholds Ugwuanyi’s election

    — 7th July 2018

    Ekweremadu, Ayogu, Igwesi congratulate gov Willy Eya and Godwin Tsa The legal moves by a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015, Senator Ayogu Eze to remove the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi from office failed yesterday at the Supreme Court. The apex court confirmed the validity of his…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share