Engr. Adelere Orilowo bags special recognition

Funsho Arogundade

The Osun Hall of Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos was abuzz penultimate Saturday when notable engineer and leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Adelere Orilowo was honoured with an award as Nigeria’s Icon of Agricultural Engineering and Rural Development. Orilowo was selected for the recognition by the organizers of the Leadership Awards, the Black Heritage International magazine.

An elated Orilowo, while receiving the award, said he appreciates the honour bestowed on him whom he said validates his strong belief in the importance of agriculture.

His words: “I started as a mechanical engineer but saw the importance of agriculture which makes me to go back to study Agricultural Engineering. Agriculture is a way of life and If I ended up with the opportunity to govern Osun State, I will want to continue with the good work of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, whom I believe has done very well in the state. I will focus more on agriculture, so that the people of Osun State will not be depending on salary anymore.”

Amiable Orilowo’s over three decades work experience spans both public and private sector culminating in his retirement as a Permanent Secretary. The APC front runner in the race into the Osun State Government House has copiously been trained in various areas of Management. He is General Manager and Osun State Project Coordinator for the World Bank Rural Access and Mobility Project (Osun RAAMP).