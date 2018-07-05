The Sun News
England get Dele Alli and Ashley Young boost for World Cup quarter-final with Sweden
DELE

England get Dele Alli and Ashley Young boost for World Cup quarter-final with Sweden

— 5th July 2018

Sky Sports

Dele Alli and Ashley Young will train on Thursday to give England a huge fitness boost for their World Cup quarter-final, say Sky sources.

It is understood that Alli and Young have responded well to work from England’s medical team and physios, and striker Jamie Vardy is the only serious injury doubt for Saturday’s clash with Sweden.

Alli has been struggling with a left thigh strain that kept him out of the group games with Panama and Belgium.

The Tottenham midfielder struggled with the same injury against Colombia on Tuesday, but is now expected to take part in England’s private training session later on Thursday.

Manchester United’s Young, who picked up an ankle injury against Colombia, has also improved with rest and rehab work on Wednesday.

Leicester City’s Vardy has a groin strain and, despite having an injection immediately after Tuesday’s shootout win, continues to be a major doubt to be fit for the weekend.

Harry Kane, who had a slight back problem after the physical encounter with Colombia, and Kyle Walker, who was suffering from cramp, are both now believed to be in good health.

Jess Lingard also picked up a knock but it is understood his availability against the Swedes should not be affected.

England’s medical team and physios worked flat out on Wednesday and will continue to monitor the squad closely with the quarter-final just two days away.

DANGOTE

Dangote invests in Katsina tomatoes production project

— 5th July 2018

Agaju Madugba, Katsina The President of Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has acquired the Katsina Songhai Initiative, a multi-million Naira tomatoes production and processing facility. Under the terms of the MoU, the Dangote Group will invest an initial sum of N500 million and manage the facility for 10 years before returning it to…

  • SHAGARI

    N500m money laundering: Absence of Judge stalls ex-minister Shagari’s trial

    — 5th July 2018

    NAN The Federal High Court in Sokoto, on Thursday, adjourned the trial of former Minister of Water Resources, Muntari Shagari and four others facing money laundering charges, till October 3, due to the absence of the judge. The Judge, Justice Saleh Idrissa-Kogo, was said to have travelled outside the state on official assignment. Shagari and…

  • MEDICAL

    FG decries incessant medical tourism abroad

    — 5th July 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has expressed dismay at the rate Nigerians travel abroad in search of healthcare delivery without considering the resources the country has to cure their ailments. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, said this when he received executives of the Association Biomedical Engineers and Technologist, in Abuja. The minister,…

  • BUHARI

    APC crisis: Buhari, 3 APC govs in crucial meeting

    — 5th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammmadu Buhari met with some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, in Abuja, for about an hour, on Thursday morning. The meeting came a day after some former members of the APC formed a new faction, the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) led by…

  • JOURNALIST

    Nigerian journalists poorly paid, economically handicapped – Pat Utomi

    — 5th July 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The chairman, Centre for Values and Leadership (CVL), Prof. Pat Utomi, has described Nigerian journalists as ‘poorly paid and economically handicapped’ to carry out their duties as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm. He added that the economics of media practice in Nigeria diminishes capacity for performance. Prof. Utomi said…

