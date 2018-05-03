The Sun News
3rd May 2018 - England clash excites Victor Moses
3rd May 2018 - The Sun’s pre-World Cup seminar excites Bako
3rd May 2018 - Ndidi out for six weeks
3rd May 2018 - Herdsmen’s endless blood lust (2)
3rd May 2018 - Antidote to sleaze in government
3rd May 2018 - Stop wanton killing of Benue people
3rd May 2018 - How OGP can put food on Nigerian tables
3rd May 2018 - The pressure over same-sex marriage
3rd May 2018 - Parties, politicians flouting election timetable –INEC
3rd May 2018 - Name those who allegedly stole $3bn under Jonathan, PDP challenges Osinbajo
England clash excites Victor Moses

— 3rd May 2018

Chelsea and Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses is already looking forward to next month’s international friendly and FIFA World Cup warm-up fixture against the Three Lions of England.

The Super Eagles will begin their World Cup warm-up campaign with a home tie against Congo DR on Sunday, May 27 before heading to Wembley to keep a date with England on Saturday, June 2, at Wembley stadium.

Moses who has been dethroned by Manchester City as Premier League champions following a not so smooth season at Stamford Bridge with his Chelsea team-mates took to Twitter to relish the upcoming encounter.

“Super Eagles are coming to Wembley! Not long to go until we meet the 3 Lions. #NaijaTakeover #SoarSuperEagles.”

After the England tie, the Super Eagles will be up against Czech Republic, four days later in Austria.

