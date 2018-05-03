England clash excites Victor Moses

Chelsea and Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses is already looking forward to next month’s international friendly and FIFA World Cup warm-up fixture against the Three Lions of England.

The Super Eagles will begin their World Cup warm-up campaign with a home tie against Congo DR on Sunday, May 27 before heading to Wembley to keep a date with England on Saturday, June 2, at Wembley stadium.

Moses who has been dethroned by Manchester City as Premier League champions following a not so smooth season at Stamford Bridge with his Chelsea team-mates took to Twitter to relish the upcoming encounter.

England cash excites Super Eagles forward Victor Moses England cash excites Super Eagles forward Victor Moses

“Super Eagles are coming to Wembley! Not long to go until we meet the 3 Lions. #NaijaTakeover #SoarSuperEagles.”

After the England tie, the Super Eagles will be up against Czech Republic, four days later in Austria.