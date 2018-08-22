– The Sun News
ENENCHE

Enenche advises Nigerians on dangers of idleness

— 22nd August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Wife of the Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr. Becky Enenche, has advised Nigerians on the dangers of laziness.

Speaking during the 9am service held yesterday at the Church’s headquarters, in Abuja, Enenche said laziness or idleness was the doorway to bondage.

Enenche made reference to the August 20, 2018, Daily Devotional of the church titled ‘Seed of Destiny’ where King David in the Bible stayed back at home lazily when other kings were going to battle.

READ ALSO: Cross River NMA threatens to withdraw services

The First Book of Samuel, Chapter Eleven, according to Enenche in the Seed of Destiny, “Gave us an account of David, the king of Israel who tarried at home when kings were meant to go to battle.

“Thereafter, he was walking on the roof of his house and saw Bathsheba, the wife of Uriah who was bathing; he sent for her and committed adultery with her, and later got her husband killed in battle. What a tragedy!” Enenche wrote.

According to Enenche, “It was a battle season and he stayed at home. Staying at home and being lazy led to a great downfall in his life, in his lineage, and in his destiny,” Enenche said.

Enenche further said people remained in satanic bondage because of laziness, adding that victory belonged to the strong and belonged to the audacious.

She also said that idleness was equal to decadence, degeneration and reduction, saying that they were not what God’s children deserved.

Enenche added that idleness invites the company of the enemy, even as she said that idleness paralysed potentials.

Enenche called on Nigerians not just to sit and wait for jobs endlessly, urging them to do what is available until what is desired arose.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for stabbing two younger brothers to death

Enenche said: “If you’ve got to drive a taxi until you get a job, do so. If you’ve got to do laundry services until a job arise, do so. If you’ve got to do a salon, making hair, do so. Anything that is legitimate and is not simple, do. Don’t sit idle.”

While calling on the congregation not to drag their feet through life, Enenche urged them to be active, smart and be diligent.

Earlier during the service, a handful of people testified before the congregation on how the Lord Jesus Christ, through the instrumentality of his servant, Dr. Paul Enenche, changed their miserable life for the better.

From cancer affliction to childbearing hardship; deliverance from family death to all manner of afflictions, the congregation gave unceasing glory to God for the marvels He had done in the lives of His people.

