‘Enemies within have risen against Jonathan’

From: Fred Ezeh, Abuja

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in South South geopolitical zone, under the umbrella of PDP South South League, have alleged that some party members from the region have commenced campaign to ridicule the personality of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Jonathan was defeated by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in a keenly contested presidential election in 2015.

His supporters in PDP vowed to used available platforms to protect the personality and integrity of their principal whom they said enjoy massive local and global support and recognition.

A statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the League, Ariolu Tebidapa and Akpan Iberia, respectively, indicated that some unnamed party members from the region had accused Jonathan of plot to hijack and use the party platform to actualize another round of presidential ambition.

They attributed such campaign to some party members who were dissatisfied with the Supreme Court judgement that gave credence to Senator Ahmed Makarfi leadership, in spite of the amnesty granted by PDP national leadership.

The statement further clarified that Jonathan has no plan to contest 2019 elections, even when he is eligible to do so, stressing that PDP has already zoned its presidency to the north.

Responding to allegations that Jonathan plans to install Seriake Dickson’s successor in 2019, the party regional leaders explained in the statement that “Jonathan can never determine Dickson’s successor because presidential election was fixed for early 2019 while Bayelsa governorship election was fixed for late 2019, and 14th February 2020 for inauguration.”