Enemies of Benue plotting to oust Ortom, says TYO

— 8th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) has vowed to resist what it described as an evil attempt to oust Governor Samuel Ortom as Governor of Benue State.

President of the organisation, Timothy Hembaor, who said this at a press conference, in Makurdi, on Tuesday, maintained that anyone collaborating with enemies to cause mayhem in Benue State is indeed an enemy of the state and would be treated as such.

Reacting to developments in the state in the last two weeks, the youth organisation said the unfolding events, if not well handled, were capable of throwing the state into avoidable crises of unimaginable proportions.

In the words of Hembaor, “Enemies of Benue State in Abuja headed by the strongman of the country may have concluded arrangements to outrightly eliminate Governor Samuel Ortom having failed to impeach the Governor using a Senator in the state and his foot soldiers in the State House of Assembly.

“Sources have it that the idea was muted sometime ago, but its implementation was pushed to 2019 when, by the plotters’ calculation, Ortom would no longer be governor. This was the thinking which led to the instruction that Governor Ortom be denied the APC governorship ticket.

“However, the defection of the Governor to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has changed the timeline of execution of the plot hence the decision to move for his immediate impeachment.

“The plotters are believed to have carefully developed ways to stoke political crisis in Benue State and as well coordinate and supervise another pogrom in the state so that if Governor Ortom cannot be impeached, the coordinated crisis and sponsored mayhem will be escalated enough to declare a state of emergency in Benue State.

READ ALSO: Siege on NASS a coup – Northern group

“The idea is that for whatever factor, Ortom ceases to be governor, the planned, coordinated and supervised attacks will be launched.

“Already, the eight APC Benue State House of Assembly members have been corrupted with bags of money from Abuja through a federal minister who is a retired military man to cause instability in the House and in the state generally.

“The purported suspension of 15 members of the House by eight members as well as the impeachment move against Governor Ortom are part of the evil plot,” Hembaor alleged.

 

